Rubina Dilaik does aerial yoga in workout video, says 'pain of regret is greater than pain of discipline': Watch

Last month, television actor Rubina Dilaik revealed that she was going to start practising aerial yoga once again, an 'art form she once cherished'. On Monday, the star, who is married to Abhinav Shukla, posted another video of herself trying her hand at the intense yoga form along with an inspiring note that will help brush away your Monday workout blues. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rubina wrote, "The pain of regret is greater than the pain of discipline."

Rubina's workout video is a compilation of her aerial yoga sessions at the gym. She can be seen trying different inverted yoga asanas on the harness and nailing them with perfection. The Bigg Boss 14 winner did various stretches to open up her chest and back, strengthen the core muscles, correct the posture, enhance stability, and more. Scroll ahead to see her video.

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Rubina doing a handstand full leg split on the harness. Then, she does the Boat Pose, followed by a few inverted poses, a full leg split in the air, and a back-bending pose. Rubina kept her hair tied and wore comfy workout clothes to keep things fuss-free throughout the session.

Aerial Yoga Benefits:

Aerial yoga is great for people who suffer from back pain, as it helps relieve back issues. It promotes controlled breathing, enhances flexibility, helps in stress relief, burns calories, and boosts core strength. It also removes visible signs of toxicity, giving the skin a natural glow and nourishing hair follicles.

Earlier, Rubina had shared two pictures of herself doing aerial yoga at the gym. She did Aerial Straddle Split and a variation of the Inverted Butterfly asana while balancing herself on the harness. Check out her post below.

Did Rubina Dilaik inspire you to try your hand at aerial yoga?