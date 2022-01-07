Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fashion icon of our dreams in skirt and blouse with chic jumper: Pics inside

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is nothing short of a fashion icon. One look at her past red carpet appearances or Instagram posts, and you will know what we are talking about. Moreover, her latest photoshoot wearing Dior from head to toe is also a testament to the same.

Samantha took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest photoshoot on January 6. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor captioned the post, "White is pure and simple and matches with everything - Christian Dior." The photos show her dressed in chic beige and white separates while looking like an absolute diva.

Take a look:

Samantha slipped into a white collared blouse featuring half sleeves for the shoot. She layered the shirt with a sleeveless beige quilted jumper that comes with a high-low hemline, Christian Dior logo on the front, and a short zipper detail on the torso. It is from Dior's Cruise 2022 runway collection and adds a sporty touch to her elegant look.

Samantha rounded off her ensemble with a beige pleated maxi skirt in silk satin fabric. Her look is a perfect pick for the fall season when you want to make heads turn with minimal effort. You can even take inspiration for the winter season by pairing the fit with a cosy trench coat.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses for a recent photoshoot.

Samantha accessorised her ensemble with a Dior white shoulder bag and statement earrings. She left her super silky long locks open in a side parting. Glowing skin, subtle shimmery smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour completed the glam picks.

After Samantha shared the photos, the post instantly went viral and garnered more than 1 million likes and several thousand comments. Chinmayi Sripada dropped heart emojis. "Aww my gorgeous," a fan commented.

Professionally, Samantha recently made an appearance in a special song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise. She also featured in the OTT series The Family Man 2 last year.