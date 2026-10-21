SAMMMM’s Samara Roy and Heli Daruwala on co-creating pHLush and the future of everyday beauty

Consumers today are looking beyond products that simply follow trends; they want versatile, comfortable formulations that complement their natural features and reflect their personal preferences. Bringing this approach to life is SAMMMM, whose first co-created makeup product, pH+Lush, reimagines the everyday blush as a multi-purpose beauty essential.

Samara Roy and Heli Daruwala on pHLush (Samm)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Developed by Samara Roy in collaboration with actress, doctor, dancer and entrepreneur Heli Daruwala, pH+Lush is designed to work on both the cheeks and lips, offering a natural-looking flush of colour through its pH-reactive formula. From its texture and pigmentation to its buildability, wear and playful packaging, every detail has been shaped by experimentation and consumer feedback.

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In this conversation, Roy and Daruwala discuss the inspiration behind pH+Lush, the challenges of developing a cheek-and-lip product, and the growing demand for effortless, skin-conscious beauty. They also reflect on how social media is changing consumer expectations, why co-creation could influence the future of beauty product development, and how SAMMMM plans to expand into categories spanning makeup, skincare, haircare, bath and body, and fragrance. Together, their perspectives offer a glimpse into a more participatory approach to beauty, where self-expression and consumer voices take centre stage.

Samara Roy:

Q: What was the idea behind pH+Lush, and what gap in the makeup category did you want to address with SAMMMM’s first co-created product?

Samara Roy: The idea behind pH+Lush was to create a blush specifically for the cheeks that also works on the lips, and changes colour according to each person’s pH. That is why it is called pH+Lush. It had to be cute and practical enough to carry on the go, so that anybody who needs a quick refresh can use it. The idea was also to create a two-in-one that caters to different skin tones and undertones, whether warm or pink. We wanted everyone to find a shade that feels right for them and lets them express themselves in their own way.

Q: Why did you choose to launch pH+Lush as your first-ever co-created makeup product?

Samara Roy: Heli and I both spoke, and we chose pH+Lush as our first-ever co-created makeup product because there was always a need for a product that completes a quick makeover. pH is currently a global trend, and it is something our consumers were also telling us they wanted, so we felt there was a real need for it in the market. More than just following a trend, we wanted to create something that makes our consumers feel heard and included.

Q: What were some of the biggest learnings or challenges while developing pH+Lush?

Samara Roy: One of the biggest challenges was getting the texture right, since pH+Lush is meant to be used on both the cheeks and lips as part of an everyday makeup routine. We wanted it to feel comfortable on the skin and be easy to apply, while also keeping in mind how long it stays, buildability and concerns like excess oiliness and breakouts.

Q: What makes pH+Lush different from other makeup products currently available in the market?

Samara Roy: pH+Lush is a cheek product that can also be used on the lips. While many tints focus mainly on pigmentation, pH+Lush keeps your skin, both your cheeks and your lips, hydrated while adding a natural, unique flush of colour. A lot of what shaped it came from our co-creation process, where thousands of people shared their preferences with us. We listened to them on everything, from the texture, pigmentation and vanilla flavour to how buildable it is, how it sits over makeup and how long it stays. All the experiments, research and consumer feedback behind it are what make it different. And the super cute packaging, with original charms that reflect Heli’s and the brand’s personality, makes it truly unique.

Q: How did you balance performance, ease of use and the changing preferences of Indian beauty consumers while creating pH+Lush?

Samara Roy: It took a lot of time, effort and love from both Heli and me because we were really passionate about getting every detail right. Co-creation made this easier, because we were not guessing what people wanted. We had heard directly from our consumers, so their preferences guided every decision we made. Heli and I went through multiple rounds of selecting the formulation, containers, and bristles, and we tested the coverage, the pigmentation, and how it felt on the cheeks and tasted on the lips. That is how we got the performance and ease of use right. For us, the goal was to create a product that balances everything and makes makeup feel simple and fun.

Q: Indian consumers are increasingly looking for makeup that feels comfortable and effortless. How does pH+Lush fit into this shift towards easy, everyday beauty?

Samara Roy: pH+Lush is designed to give you an effortless, natural flush on your cheeks and lips, making it perfect for everyday use and quick touch-ups throughout the day. It is versatile, easy to carry and skin-friendly, with a pH formula that gives your cheeks and lips a unique, natural-looking shade. This is exactly what younger consumers today want: makeup that fits easily into their everyday lives. They don’t want something that hides their flaws. They want something that sits well on their skin, accentuates it and enhances their natural personality, and that is what the pH-reactive formula does.

Q: How important was Heli’s personal makeup experience and preferences in shaping pH+Lush?

Samara Roy: Very important. When I realised how many roles Heli plays, as a dancer, a doctor, an entrepreneur and an actress, I knew she needed something that could move with her through the day. It had to be easy to apply, stay on without wearing off, and be good for her skin. That was my starting point, and we built on it with everything Heli wanted from her personal makeup preferences. We then took it to our community to validate our assumptions before Heli signed off on it. Heli is truly confident in pH+Lush because she personally loved and approved the way it has turned out.

Q: How do you see co-creation changing the way beauty brands develop products in the future?

Samara Roy: I think co-creation will have a big impact on the makeup industry because it gives the community a chance to share their needs, experiences and what they want from a product. It is about brands showing up, listening and making people feel heard and cared for. When we understand what consumers are going through and what they actually need, we can create products that are more meaningful and work better for them. I think that is the future of beauty, where the community becomes a part of the process.

Q: Are there any beauty trends you think are genuinely changing consumer behaviour, rather than being short-lived social media trends?

Samara Roy: I think beauty is becoming more about self -care, self-love, individuality, and just being yourself. Brands have to move beyond creating products just for aesthetics and start to cater to different kinds of people and their needs. Trends may come and go, but the idea of embracing who you are and finding products that work for you will always be relevant. Most brands don't do that. But it’s the main thing Sammmm does.

Q: How do you see SAMMMM evolving beyond pH+Lush? Can we expect more co-created products across makeup and beauty?

Samara Roy: pH+Lush is just the first step in a much longer journey. We want everyone to have a say in what they use, so we will keep working with creators and people who truly are passionate about beauty to build products together with our community. That is the whole idea behind SAMMMM: a platform that listens and builds what people need. You can expect products across makeup, hair, skin, bath and body, and fragrance. For us, beauty is self-care and self-love, and that is what SAMMMM is all about.

Heli Daruwala:

Q: What made you say yes to collaborating with SAMMMM on pH+Lush?

Heli Daruwala: I had actually been thinking about creating a product like pH+Lush even before the collaboration came together. I wanted to create something that I would genuinely use myself - a product that was easy, versatile and could work for both cheeks and lips without making makeup feel complicated. I also wanted to understand what other women were looking for, so I conducted a survey to hear directly from consumers about their makeup habits and preferences. When I started exploring the idea of bringing this product to life, SAMMMM felt like the right beauty brand to do it with because of how closely the brand listens to its community and understands what younger consumers actually want. That shared approach made the collaboration feel very natural.

Q: What does your everyday makeup routine look like, and how has your approach to makeup changed over the years?

Heli Daruwala: My everyday makeup routine has definitely become much simpler over the years. I think earlier I was more focused on creating a complete look, whereas today I prefer products that enhance what I already have and don't take too much time. On most days, I like a good base, some colour on my cheeks and lips, mascara, and I'm good to go. Working in front of the camera has also taught me that makeup doesn't always have to be heavy to make an impact. Sometimes, the smallest details can completely change how you feel.

Q: When you are choosing a makeup product, what matters most to you - finish, comfort, longevity, ease of application or versatility?

Heli Daruwala: For me, it is honestly a combination, but versatility is probably one of the biggest factors. I love products that can work in more than one way and don't make you feel like you need a separate product for every little step. Comfort is equally important because if you're going to wear something all day, you want to forgetyou're even wearing it. With pH+Lush, we were very conscious of getting that balance right - something that performs well but still feels effortless to use.

Q: How has social media changed the way you experiment with makeup and beauty?

Heli Daruwala: Social media has definitely made beauty much more experimental and accessible. So many people share techniques, products, and different ways to use makeup that you're constantly discovering something new. At the same time, I think it has also made consumers much more informed. People are no longer just buying something because it is trending; they want to understand whether it will actually work for them. For me, social media has encouraged experimentation, but it has also made me more aware of choosing products based on what I genuinely enjoy using.

Q: What is the best beauty advice you have received, and what is one beauty myth you have stopped believing?

Heli Daruwala: The best advice I've received is that makeup should enhance you, not change you. I think that is something I've understood more with time. There was definitely a phase when beauty felt like it came with a lot of rules - what suits you, what you shouldn't wear, how much makeup is too much. I've stopped believing that there is one right way to do beauty. If something makes you feel confident and comfortable, that's reason enough to wear it.

Q: As someone who works in front of the camera, what do you look for in a makeup product that needs to work both on-screen and in everyday life?

Heli Daruwala: When you're working on camera, you become very aware of how makeup behaves under different lighting, after hours of wear and through constant movement. So I look for products that have good payoff but don't feel heavy, and that can be built up depending on the requirement. At the same time, I don't want something that only works for a shoot. I wanted pH+Lush to be something I could use when I'm working as well as when I'm just stepping out for coffee or meeting friends. That versatility was really important to me while developing it.

Q: Was there a particular moment during the development of pH+Lush when you both knew, “This is it”?

Heli Daruwala: There were quite a few rounds of conversations and refinement, so I don't think there was one single moment. But there was definitely a point when the product started matching what we had originally imagined - the way it applied, the colour payoff and how easily it worked across the cheeks and lips. That was when it felt like all the conversations, feedback and iterations had finally come together. For me, that was particularly exciting because this started as an idea I had been thinking about, and seeing it become an actual product through the co-creation process with SAMMMM was very special.

Q: Finally, describe pH+Lush in three words.

Heli Daruwala: If I had to choose, I would say personal, effortless and playful. Personal because the colour feels like it becomes your own, effortless because you don’t need a complicated routine or technique to use it, and playful because you can experiment with it and make it work for you. That is exactly what I wanted pH+Lush to feel like - makeup that gives you the freedom to play without feeling like you have to follow a rulebook.

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