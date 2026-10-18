I tried these 5 face moisturisers, and 2 of them made my skin feel softer, smoother, and more supple

I used these 5 moisturisers and here is what my skin looks like (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less For the past few years, I have been trying and testing a lot of skincare and makeup products. While I enjoy experimenting with serums and other skincare essentials, I have realised that a good face moisturiser is just as important for keeping my skin comfortable, hydrated and soft. No matter how many products I add to my routine, my skin never quite feels its best when it lacks adequate moisture. Recently, I decided to try five face moisturisers to see how they performed on my skin. I paid attention to everything, from their consistency and ease of application to the hydration they provided throughout the day. I was particularly interested in finding formulas that could help my skin feel softer and smoother without making it look excessively oily. I also wanted to see which products worked well under sunscreen and makeup, as a moisturiser that sits comfortably on the skin can make a difference to how the rest of my routine comes together. While every formula has its own texture and finish, this experience reminded me that the right moisturiser can be a valuable addition to a simple skincare routine. Here is a closer look at the five face moisturisers I tried and what stood out to me about each one.

This is one moisturiser that I genuinely enjoyed applying to my face. The peach milk moisturiser keeps my skin feeling soft and feathery without making it feel too oily. It's great for sensitive skin and perfect for dry and humid weather. The cream also has Pro-Ceramide & Peptides that provide instant hydration, and my skin felt hydrated and nourished. This made me keep touching my face now and then, giving it a plumper and softer feel. The only drawback is that it is not suitable for people with extremely dry skin, particularly in winter months. But otherwise, this cream is an absolute 10/10 for me.

2 . Endocare Tensage Cream 50mL by Endocare Tensage Cream 30 Ml. Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This anti-ageing cream by Endoocare has become my favourite, especially when my skin is feeling super dry. Its nourishing formula keeps my skin supple and soft, giving it a brighter and more hydrated look. The cream is perfect for photodamaged skin and adds a dewy touch under makeup. The only downside of this cream is its price. The moisturiser is priced at ₹ 5,500. Another issue is that this cream feels super oily and hence is not suitable for people with oily skin and during the hot and humid summer days.

You will know a cream is good when it is packed with the goodness of hyaluronic acid. This gel-fast-absorbing moisturiser is non-sticky in nature and does not make my skin feel overly oily. This moisturiser is formulated only to seal moisture into the skin but does not increase the moisture level of the skin. As the cream is non-comedogenic, it is perfect for people with oily and acne-prone skin as well. Even under makeup, my skin felt lightweight and did not feel like I was wearing anything on my face. The only thing that could have been improved in this cream is that it might feel a bit dry for people with dry skin.

Plum Cerasense Barrier Repair Face Moisturiser is my other favourite cream that I simply love on my face. It keeps my skin soft and moisturised and adds that supple and plump look. What I liked the most about this cream is that it is fragrance-free, making it perfect for my sensitive skin. Another thing which I like is that it is vegan and is not tested on animals. Its instant barrier repair technology adds suppleness to my skin and contains antioxidants that stop free radicals from triggering barrier damage.