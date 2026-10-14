Dry skin care: A dermatologist explains which ingredients help keep your skin soft and hydrated

A dermatologist suggests skincare ingredients that are perfect for dry skin (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Dry, flaky or tight-feeling skin often needs more than just a basic moisturiser. The right skincare ingredients can help replenish lost moisture, strengthen the skin barrier and keep the skin feeling soft and comfortable.

From hyaluronic acid and ceramides to glycerin, squalane and shea butter, several ingredients are known for their hydrating and barrier-supporting properties. Dr Manisha Mareddy, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist, Founder, Shlok Dermatology and Wellness Clinic, Kokapet, Hyderabad, tells HT Shop Now, “Dry skin occurs when the skin barrier is unable to retain adequate water and lipids. This can cause increased water loss through the epidermis, which causes tightness, roughness, flaking, itching, and increased sensitivity. The most effective skincare approach is to restore the barrier, increase hydration, and reduce water loss”.

However, not every ingredient works the same way for every skin type. Here are some skincare ingredients, as per Dr Mareddy, that has for dry skin to look for when choosing your cleanser, serum, or moisturiser.