Sanjana Sanghi's white phulkari anarkali adds colourful vibes to Diwali fashion, it costs 58k

Actor Sanjana Sanghi added colourful vibes to the festive season with her latest photos in an anarkali suit set. The Dil Bechara actor wore an ethereal off white anarkali adorned with phulkari embroidery for a photoshoot. She gave us the perfect inspiration to nail a simple yet elegant look this Diwali 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjana took to Instagram to post several images from a photoshoot on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 2. She wished her fans a Happy Dhanteras in the post and asked them to celebrate love and light during the festivities. However, it is her pretty anarkali in the pictures that has our heart.

The suit set is from the shelves of the clothing label Sukriti and Aakriti. If you wish to include this attire in your closet, we found the price details for you. Scroll ahead to see Sanjana's photos and find out how you can add the anarkali to your collection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Sanjana Sanghi shows how to elevate airport look in Twill jacket, cropped pants

Sanjana chose an off-white organic cotton anarkali featuring a plunging U neckline, sequin patterns, embroidered churidar full sleeves, multi-colour gota detailing, and a fit-and-flare silhouette. The kurta came adorned with intricate phulkari embroidery in blue, red, yellow, green, pink, and lavender shades.

The actor teamed the kurta with matching pants and a white embroidered dupatta decorated with phulkari borders. She carried a white tassel-adorned potli bag with the anarkali set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A pair of stone-adorned drop earrings and peep-toe sandals completed Sanjana's look. Her beauty picks with the traditional attire included centre-parted sleek ponytail, winged blue eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and berry lip shade.

Called the Phulkari easy to breathe Anarkali set, the ensemble is available on Sukriti and Aakriti's website. It is worth ₹58,240.

Sanjana Sanghi's phulkari anarkali set. (sukritiandaakriti.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjana made her debut as a lead actor with the 2020 release Dil Bechara. The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a remake of The Fault In Our Stars. She will be seen next with Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter