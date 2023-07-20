Sara Ali Khan embraces the beauty of the mountains in a chic hoodie top and tights look, proving comfort can be stylish

Sara Ali Khan has a deep passion for travelling, especially to mountainous regions. Whenever she's not busy filming, she can be found exploring and hiking the mountains. The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' start is currently enjoying her time in Sonamarg. Sara is quite active on social media and frequently posts tidbits from her outings on her Instagram diaries. What keeps her fans hooked is not only her stunning pictures but also her amazing fashion style. Sara has an incredible ability to effortlessly pull off any outfit, keeping it comfortable, casual and yet chic, serving as a fashion inspiration to all her followers. Her latest post straight from Kashmir is nothing short of dreamy. Keep on reading to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's casual looks prove that minimalistic is the new summer chic. All pics, videos inside )

Sara Ali Khan's effortlessly cool look in hoodie top and tights

Sara Ali Khan explores the beauty of the mountains in Kashmir as she dons a multi-coloured top and black tights. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Sara gave her followers a mid-week treat when she took to Instagram to post a series of pictures with her quirky shyari as the caption, "When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore, Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti, And then we had the chai I adore". In one post, she is seen petting a goat, in another, the actress is having tea with villagers, while in the last, Sara is seen posing with local children. Her post quickly went viral on social media with more than 500k likes and several comments from her adoring fans. Let's have a look at her pictures.

What is the price of Sara's top?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To keep things cool and comfortable, Sara chose a jacket-style top and tights look. She opted for a hoodie top with full sleeves from the shelves of the clothing brand DKNY. The top comes in black colour and features the brand's signature multicoloured logo design all over. If you're in love with Sara's top and are wondering about the cost, we've got you covered. Her top comes with a price tag of ₹4,780. Scroll down for more details.

Sara's DKNY mutli-coloured hoodie top comes with a price tag of ₹4,780. (www.asos.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To complete her look, Sara paired her hoodie top with black tights that featured a quirky design on the thigh. To add to her effortlessly cool style, she wore chic white sneakers and white-rimmed round sunglasses. Her makeup was kept minimal with just a touch of lip balm and mascara, enhancing her natural beauty. Sara tied her hair into a low ponytail at the back, giving a finishing touch to her overall look.