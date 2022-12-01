Saree Fashion: 6 Bollywood-inspired sarees you must have for this wedding season

The winter wedding season is here, which means it's time to take your elaborate shawls, chunky jewellery, and stunning sarees out of the closet. Your attire ought to be suitable for the event because any Indian wedding would greet you with a flare of ostentation. It is the ideal excuse to revamp your wardrobe and spend money on fashionable stuff. Every Indian woman's wardrobe must-have sarees, whether it's for a wedding, cocktail party, summer brunch, or formal work dress. A saree offers unrivalled elegance and comfort. The six-yard set is a timeless essential and statement piece for both young and old, conservative and fashion-forward people. (Also read: Blouse fashion trends 2022: 5 must-have blouses for this wedding season )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to fashion and slaying wedding outfits then no one can do it better than our favourite Bollywood divas. Be it a sexy or a simple silk saree, they can make any outfit look glam. Take some wedding fashion clues from these beautiful sarees inspired by Bollywood actresses.

Parineeti Chopra's ruffled saree

Parineeti's ombre blush pink saree features intricate pleats on the pallu, pleats and border. The additional ruffled details on the pallu and the border added a retro feel to the look. (Instagram/@parineetichopra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti's ombre blush pink ruffled saree is a perfect inspiration for a wedding function as it looks stylish and trendy yet classy and elegant. The ruffle saree is ideal for combining ethical and trendy fashion in one garment. It is the finest approach to reintroducing the classic look. A ruffled saree would turn heads with its beauty and grace. Any woman can feel empowered by being the centre of attention as she enters a room full of people.

2. Manushi Chhillar's belted saree

Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in a black chiffon belted saree. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like Manushi Chhillar give your traditional saree a twist by adding a belt to it and look like a total stunner. We are completely enamoured with the fashion trend of belted sarees. Although belts are typically used with western clothing, we adore how well they go with oriental attire. Belted sarees offer a stylish style that is appropriate for any situation. A belt on a saree offers the conventional outfit a contemporary touch by emphasising the curves.

3. Pooja’s pastel green mirror work saree

Pooja’s pastel green saree came decorated at the borders in white threads and silver mirror work is absolutely gorgerous (Instagram/@hegdepooja)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja Hegde's simple pastel green saree in white threads and silver mirror work is gorgeous and gives total wedding outfit vibes. Sarees with mirror work are a beautiful addition to your wardrobe. The best part about mirror work is that it can be incorporated into any type of fabric, from cotton to chiffon to silk. Mirror work is a symbol of celebration in ethnic clothing. You can glam up any look with a gorgeous mirror work saree by adding a little bling to your overall ensemble.

4. Deepika's sequin saree

Deepika Padukone's midnight blue sequinned saree, with a matching sleeveless blouse is an ideal wedding saree inspiration. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dressing in a stunning sequin saree like Deepika Padukone would make you look like the ultimate glam queen. Sequin sarees are exactly what we need for a quick pick-me-up that takes little work and still looks stylish every time you wear it. The sole guideline you should follow when styling this saree is actually that less is more because you don't want your makeup or jewellery to detract from the beauty of your saree. The sequin saree adds a modern edge to an otherwise straightforward or traditional garment.

5. Hina's cape saree

Hina Khan's sheer organza saree and cape jacket is a must-have. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hina Khan's sheer organza saree and cape jacket are a must-have for this wedding season. The cape has been making appearances recently and adding so much glitz to nearly every ensemble. These lovely cape sarees are the ideal choice for your wardrobe if you enjoy mixing and matching your clothes. Even though sarees are among the most traditional clothing, putting a cape on them instantly makes them fashionable. Add a short one with hem trimming and choose a blouse with more embellishment. Choose a sheer one to highlight the saree's greatest features.

6. Kiara's sheer chikankari saree

The gorgeous Kiara Advani looks dreamy in a white pearl chikankari saree. (Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani looked like a dream in this chikankari sheer saree featuring pearl detailing and intricate embroidery. Chikankari sarees are distinctive due to their particular patterns and designs. It is a perennial favourite that you cannot overlook. There are so many colours being used, from white to black and from pastels to brilliant hues. All of the colours look as nice as they feel. It is an embroidery technique known as shadow work that appears fairly delicate and is used on a variety of delicate pure materials, including georgette, chiffon, cotton, etc.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter