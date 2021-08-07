Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shanaya Kapoor steps out in 2k sporty outfit, pink Balenciaga bag

Shanaya Kapoor's ensemble is actually quite affordable and can be found at H&M, the bra for ₹1,299 and the shorts for ₹700.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor(Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, has become quite a celebrity even before her Bollywood debut and the young star kid is often in the news, be it for her sultry Instagram posts, dance videos or her fashionable outings in the city.

Most recently Shanaya was spotted heading for dance class in the suburbs of Mumbai and the budding star looked like the definition of casual chic in her biking shorts and over shirt combo. Shanaya stepped out in a pastel moss green biking shorts and sports bra comboo which she paired with matching chappals, a pale pink sling bag and a white shirt. Shanaya practised safety and wore a black mask with stripes, her dark hair was parted on the side and secured in a pony. Shanaya's ensemble is actually quite affordable and can be found at H&M, the bra for 1,299 and the shorts for 700 as per multiple sites.

Shanaya wore the mask from Adidas's Ivy Park collection and is priced at under 1,000 on most sites, along with this she carried a pastel pink Balenciaga sling bag. Shanaya's face was hidden, but she showed off her toned legs in her cycling shorts.

Shanaya Kapoor (Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Shanaya's chic look for her day out in the city?

