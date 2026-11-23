The traditional flared lehenga has some competition this wedding season. Shanaya Kapoor recently stepped out in a heavily embellished gold lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock, bringing attention to the mermaid silhouette and its dramatic, figure-skimming fit. With a structured corset blouse, intricate sequin and crystal work, and a skirt that flared towards the hem, the ensemble offered a contemporary take on occasion dressing.

Shanaya Kapoor's gold mermaid lehenga is wedding-season inspiration for fashion lovers (Instagram) more less

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Styled by Mohit Rai, the look featured a strappy corset with a plunging sweetheart neckline and visible boning. Gold sequins, glass beads and crystals added texture to the bodice, while sheer panels brought a lighter finish to the sides. The fitted skirt followed the same embellished aesthetic, opening into a flare at the hem. A sheer, ornamented tulle dupatta completed the ensemble.

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The look is a reminder that a lehenga need not have a voluminous, heavily layered skirt to make an impact. Mermaid and fishtail silhouettes offer a more sculpted alternative, particularly for cocktail evenings, sangeet celebrations and wedding receptions.

If you're considering this silhouette for your next wedding invitation, here are six styles worth exploring.

1. Classic mermaid lehengas

A mermaid lehenga is fitted through the waist and hips before flaring out towards the hem, creating a silhouette that is both structured and dramatic. Unlike a conventional flared lehenga, it keeps the volume concentrated towards the bottom.

For a wedding reception or cocktail evening, look for embellished versions in gold, champagne, emerald or wine. A fitted blouse and a lightweight dupatta can help maintain the proportions of the outfit.

2. Corset and lehenga sets

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Shanaya's outfit also highlights the appeal of pairing a structured corset with a figure-hugging lehenga skirt. The combination creates a defined silhouette while giving traditional occasion wear a contemporary update.

Sweetheart necklines, delicate straps and visible boning are details to look for. If the blouse is heavily embellished, a skirt with more restrained detailing can create a balanced look. For those who enjoy maximalist dressing, matching embroidery across both pieces is another option.

3. Sequin lehengas for cocktail evenings

For evening celebrations, sequin-embellished lehengas bring plenty of glamour without requiring an elaborate silhouette. Silver, champagne, rose gold and metallic shades work particularly well for cocktail parties and receptions.

You can pair a shimmering skirt with a simple blouse or choose an all-over embellished set for a more dramatic appearance. Keep the jewellery relatively understated if the outfit already has a high-shine finish.

4. Embroidered lehengas

Those who prefer traditional craftsmanship can explore lehengas featuring zari, mirror work, gota patti or intricate thread embroidery. These details lend the contemporary silhouette a more traditional character.

Deep jewel tones such as emerald green, burgundy, navy and plum are worth considering for wedding celebrations. A contrasting dupatta can also add colour and texture to the ensemble.

5. Minimal lehengas

Not every occasion outfit needs elaborate embellishment. A minimal lehenga in satin, silk or another structured fabric can look equally striking, particularly when paired with an interesting blouse.

Look for clean silhouettes, subtle borders or restrained embroidery. You can dress up the skirt with an embellished corset or statement jewellery, making it a more versatile addition to your occasion wardrobe.

6. Lehengas with contemporary drapes

A dupatta can change the overall appearance of a lehenga. While a traditional embroidered drape adds a classic finish, cape-style layers, attached drapes and sheer shoulder wraps offer a more contemporary alternative.

If you prefer an outfit that requires less adjustment through the evening, a cape or pre-attached drape may be worth considering. Choose a lighter layer so that it does not overpower the fitted skirt.

How to style a mermaid lehenga for a wedding

The silhouette itself is the focal point of a mermaid lehenga, so the styling should complement its proportions. A structured blouse, a well-fitted skirt and a carefully chosen dupatta can bring the look together.

For heavily embellished outfits, opt for delicate earrings or a statement ring instead of layering several chunky pieces of jewellery. Simpler lehengas, on the other hand, leave room for chandbalis, necklaces and other statement accessories.

Fit is particularly important with this silhouette. Check that the skirt allows enough room for walking, sitting and dancing, and pay attention to where the flare begins. The right fit can make the outfit look elegant while ensuring that it remains comfortable through a long celebration.

Shanaya Kapoor's gold ensemble offers inspiration for those looking to move beyond conventional flared lehengas this wedding season. With its sculpted silhouette and elaborate embellishment, the mermaid lehenga makes a strong case for a more contemporary approach to Indian occasion wear.

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Shanaya Kapoor's mermaid lehenga: FAQs What is a mermaid lehenga? A mermaid lehenga is a fitted skirt that follows the body's shape through the waist and hips before flaring out towards the hem, creating a fishtail-like silhouette.

Which occasions are suitable for wearing a mermaid lehenga? Mermaid lehengas work well for cocktail parties, wedding receptions, sangeet ceremonies and evening celebrations. Embellished versions are particularly suited to formal occasions.

How can you style a mermaid lehenga for a wedding? Pair it with a structured corset blouse, statement earrings and an embellished dupatta. You can also experiment with a cape or contemporary drape for a modern finish.

How is a mermaid lehenga different from a regular lehenga? Unlike a traditional flared lehenga, which has volume throughout the skirt, a mermaid lehenga is more fitted around the hips and opens into a flare towards the bottom.

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