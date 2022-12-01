Shehnaaz Gill hugs Vicky Kaushal, looks beautiful in embroidered strappy kurta and gharara suit set: See pics and videos

Actor Shehnaaz Gill's new talk show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, has created quite the buzz in B-Town. After Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's appearances on the show, Vicky Kaushal visited the sets to promote his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. The two shared some candid moments and even posed for the paparazzi. Later, Shehnaaz also posted snippets on her Instagram account, wishing Vicky all the best for his film's release and praising him in the caption. As for us, Shehnaaz's mustard embroidered strappy kurta with gharara suit set stole the show for us. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill in a bralette and printed pants shoots with Ayushmann Khurrana for her new chat show: Watch)

On Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill shared snippets from her interview with Vicky Kaushal on her talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Vicky made an appearance to promote his film, Govinda Naam Mera. Shehnaaz praised Vicky for making her feel like family, for having an amazing conversation with her and called him a true star. "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I'm delighted to have met you once again and today's chat was more than just conversations...I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always," she wrote.

Regarding Shehnaaz's outfit, her kurta and gharara set comes in a gorgeous mustard shade. The kurta features strappy sleeves, gold-hued embellished patterns on the torso, a fit-and-flared silhouette, a flowy short hem length, and a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Shehnaaz wore it with matching gharara pants featuring a tiered frill silhouette and a mustard and white ombré-hued chiffon dupatta adorned with tassels on the borders. She draped the dupatta on the shoulder to complete the outfit.

In the end, Shehnaaz chose dainty earrings and statement rings to accessorise her ensemble. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy tresses, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.