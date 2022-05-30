Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling serene' in pretty white cotton suit, embraces summer fashion for new pics: Check out here

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is known for regularly updating her 11.5 million strong Instagram family with snippets from her life. From sharing travel diaries to pictures from events or glamorous photoshoots, Shehnaaz shares it all with her fans on social media. Recently, the star attended an event dressed in an all-white look and took to the photos and videos sharing app to drop several pictures. The star captioned the post, "Feeling serene," and nailed breezy summer dressing. If you are looking for inspiration to upgrade your summer wardrobe, this is it.

On Sunday, Shehnaaz dropped several pictures of herself sitting inside a car dressed in an all-white embroidered cotton suit set. Nothing screams summer fashion quite like cotton suits. After all, they help one beat the heat in style. Additionally, white is the colour of the warm season, and Shehnaaz embraced it fully with this look. Scroll ahead to see Shehnaaz's post. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's latest shoot in embroidered nude dress is all about retro vibes)

Shehnaaz's ensemble comes with a full-sleeved kurta paired with matching pants and a dupatta. While the top features a round neckline, intricate floral embroidery and a figure-skimming outline, the trousers have a straight fitted silhouette. Shehnaaz rounded it all off with a solid white cotton dupatta draped on her shoulders.

Shehnaaz styled the look with minimal accessories, including a metal bracelet and gold hoop earrings. In the end, Shehnaaz chose a centre-parted open hairdo, glossy blush pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, dewy skin, blushed cheeks, red nail paint and a hint of highlighter on the face to complete the glam picks.

Shehnaaz Gill posted pictures on Instagram.

After Shehnaaz posted the photos, they garnered several likes and comments from her fans. One user wrote, "Pretty pretty." Another commented, "Pic of the day #shehnaazgill." A few other netizens also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill expressed her grief after learning about Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's death. "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguru Ji mehar kareyo (There is no bigger pain in the world than losing one's young son. May Waheguru Ji have mercy) #sidhumoosewala," she wrote on Twitter.

