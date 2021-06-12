Shilpa Shetty in boho-inspired black concept saree is a queen, we are speechless

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s love for concept sarees is not a secret. The way she experiments with the six yards has made her a game-changer in fashion. Shilpa easily injects glamour and elegance in the quirkiest looks and makes us want to steal a page out of her style book. Her latest look from a photoshoot is proof.

Shilpa took to Instagram today to share a picture from the sets of the dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Sharing a photo and a video, the actor, a judge on the show, set the internet on fire. She captioned one of her posts, “Pro-tip: Be You, The world will adjust.”

For the show, Shilpa wore an all-black two-piece concept drape saree by designer Reeti Arneja. According to the designer, the ensemble is inspired by the Gypsies of India and combines the new age silhouettes perfectly.

The bohemian-inspired six-yards featured a black velvet blouse and skirt set. The heavily embellished half-sleeve blouse was replete with sequinned silver handiwork. The pallu was pre-attached on one shoulder of the blouse, and it too had silver embellishments and black-and-white tie-dye details on it. The wrap-around skirt had silver embellishments and did not carry any pleats like a traditional saree.

Shilpa accessorised her bohemian look with silver jewellery. She wore chunky bangles on both hands, oxidised silver chandelier earrings, a pretty nath and a statement ring. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in bouncy waves.

For make-up, Shilpa glammed up her avant-garde ensemble with dark kohl-clad eyes, glossy bronze lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, subtle smoky eyes, highlighted face, glowing skin and a light hint of blush on the cheeks.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is a judge on the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. She will be seen next in Hungama 2. The star, who is married to Raj Kundra, celebrated her 46th birthday on June 8. The couple is parents to two munchkins, Samisha Shetty Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra.

