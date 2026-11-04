Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, Bollywood dazzles in glamorous festive looks at Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali party

Film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted his annual Diwali party in Mumbai last night, November 3, with celebrities attending the celebrations in dazzling festive looks. The guest list included stars like Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Iulia Vântur, Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani, Bobby Deol, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Here's a look at the best-dressed celebs from the celebrations:

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Raveena Tandon

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{{^usCountry}} Raveena made a splash at the Diwali bash in a vibrant olive-green kurta set adorned with intricate gold Mukaish work and zari embroidery. Her festive-ready ensemble features an asymmetrical kurta with flared full-length sleeves and a relaxed silhouette, styled with flared pants and a silk dupatta. The purple borders on the ensemble add a pleasant contrasting detail. Lastly, a gold choker necklace, matching earrings, kadhas, and rings rounded off the styling. Khushi Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raveena made a splash at the Diwali bash in a vibrant olive-green kurta set adorned with intricate gold Mukaish work and zari embroidery. Her festive-ready ensemble features an asymmetrical kurta with flared full-length sleeves and a relaxed silhouette, styled with flared pants and a silk dupatta. The purple borders on the ensemble add a pleasant contrasting detail. Lastly, a gold choker necklace, matching earrings, kadhas, and rings rounded off the styling. Khushi Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Khushi Kapoor attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in a mirror-work-embellished ensemble featuring an armour-like blouse and skirt set, elegantly styled with a dupatta adorned with mirror-adorned tassels. She accessorised the eye-catching look with statement earrings, rings, and a slicked-back top knot. Minimal glam added a refined touch to her festive look.

Shilpa Shetty

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Shilpa Shetty attended the bash with her husband, Raj Kundra. The actor opted for a metallic, silver statement saree look for the occasion, decked with delicate sequins and reflective mirror embellishments. The pre-draped saree features a skirt with a slit on the side, a floor-grazing pleated dupatta, and a stylish blouse with a V-neckline. She accessorised the look with slingback kitten heels, a centre-parted wavy hairdo, striking glam, and an embellished box clutch.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

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Aditi and Siddharth chose elegant traditional ensembles in contrasting hues for the pre-Diwali celebrations hosted by Ramesh Taurani. While Aditi wore a rani pink lehenga set embroidered in gold gota patti work and leheriya pattern, Siddharth complemented her in a brown bandhgala jacket worn over a matching asymmetric kurta, ivory flared silk pants, and stylish dress shoes. Dangling earrings, a centre-parted wavy hairdo, and minimal dewy glam rounded off her look.

Rasha Thadani

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Rasha attended the Diwali bash in a gorgeous navy blue lehenga set, decked in intricate gold-zari embroidery. The ensemble features a kurta-style sleeveless blouse and a flared lehenga skirt, which Rasha elevated with an organza dupatta embroidered with gold lace. She accessorised her look with statement jhumki earrings, cocktail rings, and statement heels. Lastly, a gajra-adorned slicked-back bun, kohl-lined eyes, and a minimal base rounded off her look.