Shraddha Kapoor is perfect bridesmaid for best friend's wedding in chic lavender gown: All pics and videos
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor is perfect bridesmaid for best friend's wedding in chic lavender gown: All pics and videos

Shraddha Kapoor's bridesmaid ensemble for her best friend's Christian wedding ceremony is winning hearts. She wore a chic lavender dress. Pictures and videos from the occasion have gone viral on the internet.
Shraddha Kapoor is the perfect bridesmaid for best friend's wedding in chic lavender gown: All pics and videos
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:55 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's best friend of over 12 years and make-up artist Shraddha Naik got married on a quaint hilltop in Lonavala last month. The pictures and videos from Naik's Christian wedding ceremony are now going viral on social media, with fans of the 34-year-old actor swooning over her bridesmaid look in a lavender dress.

The official page of The Wedding Story, who clicked pictures of the wedding, took to Instagram today, January 23, to share several images from the occasion. And it would be an understatement to say that Shraddha nailed the bridesmaid look for her best friend's big day. Additionally, the star also officiated the wedding.

Shraddha's look for the wedding features a sleeveless lavender dress featuring barely-there straps, plunging V neckline, a mock wraparound detail with a bow-tie on the side, frilled layers, asymmetric hemline, and a maxi length.

Shraddha Kapoor wore a lavender dress for the wedding.  (Instagram/@theweddingstory)
The actor chose minimal accessories to style her look. She went for simple chandelier style earrings and matching pumps. While officiating the wedding, the actor elevated her look by wearing a silver jewelled mini shrug, covering her torso and arms. Side parted wavy locks left open on the front, dewy make-up, and nude lip shade rounded off the glam picks.

Shraddha Kapoor nails the bridesmaid look.  (Instagram/@theweddingstory)

Shraddha's best friend also penned an emotional note thanking the star for officiating the wedding. She wrote, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding. We've come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me and Richie."

What do you think of Shraddha's bridesmaid look?

Meanwhile, professionally, Shraddha has Chaalbaaz In London in the pipeline. The film is a reboot of the romantic 1989 comedy Chaalbaaz. She will also be seen in an untitled romantic film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on January 26, 2023.

