Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 times celebs rocked the red and hot pink colour block trend

The Red and pink colour block trend has been in vogue even before hot pink became the colour of the season in 2022. The combination of these two shades creates an elegant and swoon-worthy colour block moment which has been a favourite of the most stylish celebrities in the past few years - from Hollywood to Bollywood. In this article, we will look at some of our favourite stars from the Indian film industry, including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who rocked these two shades in elegant ensembles. Keep scrolling to find out more. (Also Read | Ananya Panday steals the spotlight at ITA Awards 2022 in sultry cut-out gown flaunting svelte figure: All pics, videos)

5 times celebs rocked the red and hot pink colour block trend

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday attends the ITA Awards 2022. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Most recently, Ananya Panday attended the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 in Mumbai dressed in a breathtaking gown in bright red and hot pink shades. The star embodied a modern Greek goddess in the ensemble featuring a criss-cross silhouette on the bust, cut-out revealing her toned midriff, sleeves extending to form a floor-sweeping train, a bodycon skirt, and a thigh-high slit on the front. Ananya styled the gown with a messy low bun, minimal jewels, nude-palette makeup, and high heels.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who has become the talk of the town after the announcement of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, wore the colour-block combination while promoting one of her films. She wore a midi-length dress from the shelves of the clothing label Safiyaa featuring a bodycon fitting, a halter neckline, a floor-sweeping train, and a low-cut back. She teamed it with nude heels, a centre-parted messy ponytail, and minimal makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the red carpet at an awards show dressed in this gorgeous Sachin & Babi gown featuring a plunging V-neckline blouse connected with a structured A-line skirt. The ensemble comes with billowy sleeves, a fabric belt to cinch the waist, a front thigh-high slit, and a fit-and-flare silhouette. She completed the look with peep-toe heels, open-wavy hair, and dangling earrings.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone served an evening soiree outfit with this glamorous look from designers Gauri and Nainika's clothing label. She wore a pink one-shoulder blouse featuring exaggerated sleeves and a fitted bust with high-rise red-hued pants that come with straight-fitted legs, a tapered waist, and a ribbon tie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's red and hot pink outfit is from Attico and features a fitted blouse and pants set. While the top comes with halter straps, a keyhole cut-out, bare shoulders, full-length sleeves and a bodycon fit, the pants have flared hems and a high-rise waist. She styled the outfit with a centre-parted open wavy mane, pink lip shade, and glowing skin.

Which outfit did you like the most?