Sobhita Dhulipala carries a keyboard instead of a clutch as the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week: See pics, video

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala closed the show for a brand at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week 2022, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The star walked the ramp in a quirky and OTT ensemble that screamed of mirror work embellishments on a crop top and a voluminous larger-than-life skirt. While the star's dress for the ramp walk created quite the buzz, her choice of accessory to hold as a clutch also grabbed many eyeballs. Instead of a clutch or a handbag, Sobhita carried a pink-and-white keyboard with her ensemble as the showstopper. Yes, you read that right. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures and videos from the occasion.

Sobhita Dhulipala turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp for the clothing label Saaksha And Kinni in Mumbai. The star slipped into an embellished bralette and a voluminous skirt for the occasion and carried a colourful keyboard as the clutch. The official Instagram accounts of the Fashion Design Council Of India and Lakme Fashion Week shared snippets from Sobhita's walk online. "Presenting @sobhitad as the show stopper at Lakmé Fashion Week," a part of Lakme Fashion Week's caption read. Check out the posts featuring Sobhita below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput and Sobhita Dhulipala wear the same striped bodycon dress, who wore the ₹24k outfit better?)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sobhita's ramp walk look features a sleeveless bralette adorned in mirror work and colourful embellishments in blue, orange, purple, black, white and pink shades, a plunging U neckline, cropped midriff-baring hem length, racerback detail on the back, and crochet design.

Sobhita wore a flamingo pink-coloured skirt adorned in a black tie-dye pattern, a voluminous silhouette with a figure-hugging detail on the high-rise waist, and a distressed hem that gave an unkempt vibe to the ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Sobhita teamed the ensemble with matching high heels, however, she skipped all accessories and only carried the pink and white coloured keyboard for her showstopper moment at the Lakme Fashion Week.

In the end, Sobhita chose a sleek top bun, nude pink lip shade, winged black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

What do you think of the sartorial moment?