Sobhita Dhulipala leaves fashion police smitten in blue sleeveless denim dress

Be it in ethnic wear or western fashion, actor Sobhita Dhulipala knows how to raise the heat with her style game and this weekend is no different as the diva was seen adding to the winter’s hot quotient with her sultry look in a denim midi dress. Leaving the fashion police smitten, Sobhita brought back retro 70's and 90's fashion trends with her sizzling look in a blue sleeveless denim dress as she stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Kurup, with co-star Dulquer Salmaan.

Taking to her social media handle, Sobhita shared a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured her donning an A-line midi dress that was made of cotton and sported a buttoned-down front.

It came with frills on straps and a deep square neckline to add to the oomph factor and was cinched at the waist with a matching blue denim cloth belt. Sporting a central slit, the dress was teamed with a pair of brown leather boots that are synonymous with winters.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Sobhita amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Sobhita left the fan in us swooning.

The denim midi is credited to Indian fashion designer Atsu Sekhose's eponymous label that boasts of conscious effort to highlight the diverse ethnic crafts and textiles from his homeland Nagaland and its neighbouring states in prêt collections. The blue sleeveless denim dress originally costs ₹12,200 on the designer website.

Sobhita Dhulipala's blue denim midi dress from Atsu (atsu.in)

Sobhita Dhulipala was styled by fashion stylist Bhawna Sharma.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter