Sobhita Dhulipala is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing formal fashion goals to showing us how to perfectly deck up for a cocktail party to being the brightest fashionista in the room in her stunning gowns, Sobhita can do it all. The actor knows how to keep it chic and classy with a dash of personalised sass. With every picture on social media, Sobhita knows how to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Sobhita Dhulipala shows off her award, exudes boss babe energy(Instagram/@sobhitad)

The actor dropped a fresh set of pictures on her Instagram profile a day back and gave us all kinds of goals to refer to. Slaying the perfect boss babe look, Sobhita played muse to herself as she dressed from her own wardrobe. "Everything’s from my wardrobe lol such a relief," read an excerpt of her caption. Sobhita kept it chic in a white oversized shirt loosely fitted and tucked, giving her a casual look. She teamed it with a pair of formal black trousers with wide legs. Adding a cropped black leather jacket, Sobhita completed her look as she posed for the indoor pictures and made her fans drool. " Alexa, mommy got an award from Vogue! Force of fashion," Sobhita wrote as she posed with her award.

Sobhita thanked her fashion stylist Bhawna Sharma for assisting her over an SOS video call. In golden neck chain, multiple gold rings, black pointed leather stilettos, a silver sequined purse and tinted shades, Sobhita's look was a vibe altogether. Assisted by makeup artist Sonam Chandna Sagar, Sobhita wore her tresses into a messy bun and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick. Needless to say, we are taking notes.