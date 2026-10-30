Sonali Bendre's sindoori red anarkali for Karwa Chauth 2026 is celebration of traditions and Indian craft

Bollywood stars celebrated the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth on October 29, and actor Sonali Bendre was one of them. The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share pictures of her festive look and captioned the post, “Best wishes to everyone on Karwa Chauth ✨❤️.” Let's decode her outfit:

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Also Read | Inside Priyanka Chopra's special Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti: Traditional red suit and DIY mehndi

What did Sonali Bendre wear

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Red is the go-to colour for women during Karwa Chauth celebrations. It carries the richness of a vibrant tone, a traditional context, and enough depth to make texture visible. On Sonali Bendre, it becomes the starting point for an ensemble that is less about sparkle and more about shape.

The 51-year-old star wore a sindoori red version of an anarkali for Karwa Chauth celebrations. The ensemble features an anarkali kurta with a bandhgala collar, an angrakha silhouette with a tassel-adorned ribbon tie on the bodice, gold gota patti work on the trims, sequin embellishments, intricate zari work, and gold lace embroidery.

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The styling

{{^usCountry}} A cinched waist, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, a pleated skirt, and an ankle-length hem round off the design elements of the anarkali. Sonali paired the kurta with matching pants and a silk dupatta embroidered with gota pati, sequins, and lace work on the borders. She draped the dupatta over her arms to lend an elegant, understated quality to her ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cinched waist, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, a pleated skirt, and an ankle-length hem round off the design elements of the anarkali. Sonali paired the kurta with matching pants and a silk dupatta embroidered with gota pati, sequins, and lace work on the borders. She draped the dupatta over her arms to lend an elegant, understated quality to her ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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To let the anarkali kurta set shine on its own, Sonali Bendre chose vintage gold jewellery pieces, including dangling earrings and statement rings. For her hair, she let it loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves to accentuate the soft blonde highlights.

Lastly, she chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, bronze-toned smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam.

Celebrities observe Karwa Chauth

Apart from Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Aamir Khan's wife Gauri Spratt, Anshula Kapoor, and a few other celebrities observed Karwa Chauth. Sonam, Mira, Shilpa and Anshula were seen at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai for the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations. They all chose elegant traditional ensembles for the occasion. Read more about their looks here.

About Karwa Chauth

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Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where married women observe a strict, waterless fast (nirjala vrat) from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the longevity, safety, and well-being of their husbands. This year, it was observed on Thursday, October 29.