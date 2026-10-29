Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput stun in ethnic wear celebrating Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor’s home
Bollywood celebrities gathered, decked in traditional ethnic attire, to celebrate Karwa Chauth at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s Juhu residence.
Bollywood celebrities gathered at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s home in Juhu on October 29 for the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations at the residence. The Kapoors played host in keeping with the decades-old tradition, where stars and family members showed up dressed in stunning ethnic wear.
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Among the attendees were Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput, among many others. Check out their attires below.
Sonam Kapoor was decked in a multi-piece festive ensemble
Sonam Kapoor was present at her family event wearing a designer ensemble comprising a deep crimson anarkali tailored with a heavily textured, crushed fabric skirt. It featured a v-neckline that was heavily embroidered with gold zari.
The actor layered the outfit with a sheer, dual-toned rust-orange and gold organza jacket with wide, structured sleeves and detailed trim borders. She wore misty makeup, oversized drop earrings and bangles, and carried a potli-style handbag with an oversized tassel string.
Shilpa Shetty turned heads in pink and green
Shilpa Shetty wore a vibrant, traditional ensemble at the Karwa Chauth event with carefully coordinated traditional accessories. The actor was draped in a silk saree with a gradient colour palette, transitioning seamlessly from a soft, pastel pink at the top into a deep, rich red at the border and pallu. The saree is adorned with intricate, scattered gold zari floral motifs as well as a gold zari border.
She paired the saree with a contrasting emerald green silk blouse with glass sleeves. It featured heavy, intricate gold embroidery and brocade work. She let her hair down for the evening, with soft makeup and a small bindi elevating her look.
For accessories, Shilpa Shetty wore a statement choker necklace crafted with oversized emerald stones set in gold, mirroring the green of her blouse. She also wore coordinated earrings, a full set of traditional bangles and chooda, multiple finger rings and a nose pin, while carrying a puja thali in her hands.
Mira Rajput looked elegant in a shimmering gold silk saree
Mira Rajput was a picture of elegance at the event, wearing a lightweight, high-sheen tissue silk saree of beige-gold, with intricate mirror work on the border. She wore a matching beige-gold tonal blouse styled with a structured scoop-neck and short sleeves, heavily embellished with dense geometric mirror patterns all over.
Her look was accentuated by open hair and soft makeup, as she accessorised with sleek bangles and earrings and carried a traditional potli bag.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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