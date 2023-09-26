Sonam Kapoor stuns in Hugo Boss white pantsuit at Milan Fashion Week, earns praise from Bhumi Pednekar. Check pics

Sonam Kapoor, the ultimate fashionista of B-town, recently attended the Hugo Boss event at Milan Fashion Week and made everyone swoon with her incredible style and sartorial flair. The actress is an absolute stunner and knows how to rock any look to perfection, whether it's a glam red carpet-worthy gown or a casual holiday outfit. Filled with stylish looks, her Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Her Milan look book is no exception and is truly a visual treat for all fashion lovers. Previously, the actress wore a blue plunging neck dress and this time she shows off her fashion prowess in a white pantsuit. Scroll down for more details. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor attends Milan Fashion Week for Hugo Boss in deep-neck black gown, internet says 'She is the BOSS': Watch )

Sonam Kapoor Stuns in a White Pantsuit at Milan

Sonam Kapoor radiates glamour in Hugo Boss white pantsuit at Milan Fashion Week(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

On Monday, Sonam drove our blue away as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, 'For B O S S in Milan'. In the post, Sonam can be seen exuding the ultimate boss babe vibes in a stunning white pantsuit. Her post quickly went viral on social media with over 400k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who can't stop gushing over her look. She also received praise from several B-town celebs, with Bhumi Pednekar commenting "Hotttttttt" and her husband Anand Ahuja writing "Whatttttt. Now that's how you get our attention!!". Let's take a moment to admire their pictures.

For her glamorous look, Sonam got dressed from head to toe in Boss. Her outfit consisted of a white blazer featuring full sleeves, a double collar, a V-neckline and a tie-on pattern at the side. She paired it with a matching straight-filled trouser. Assisted by her fashion stylist sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam accessorised her look with a chic black bag, a pair of black rectangular sunglasses and a pair of black lace-up shoes. With the help of celebrity make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni, Sonam went for nude eyeshadow, mascara lashes, darkened brows, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her hair left loose in an updo, she finished off her head-turning look.