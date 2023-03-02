Step up your shoe game: Essential tips for buying the perfect pair

Whether you're a sneakerhead or a fashionista, buying a new pair of shoes can be a thrilling experience that can add a fresh and exciting element to your wardrobe. However, with endless options and trends to choose from, finding the perfect pair can be a daunting task. Not only do your shoes need to be stylish, but they also need to be comfortable, durable, and functional for your everyday needs. In this article, we will share some essential tips and tricks to keep in mind when shopping for new shoes, so you can strut your stuff in style and comfort.

" Usually, men are more likely to buy shoes which are slightly bigger in fit. But the shoes should correspond to the shape of your feet and not the other way around. So, a new pair of shoes should fit your foot entirely in terms of length and width. Generally, the toes need sufficient space as they move up to 0.5 cm due to the roll-through movement when one is walking. The boots should fit snugly, but not tightly. Very tight shoes can cut off your blood supply, leading to far colder feet. If you want your feet to stay warm during the winter months, get shoes that encourage good circulation. That means leaving about one-quarter to one-half inches between your toes and the end of the shoe,” says Arvind Bajaj, Founder, EZOK Shoes, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle.

“Whereas that is not the case for the heels, the heels must be securely braced. Having securely braced heels is one of the most important considerations to ensure a perfectly fitting shoe. If a shoe fits, it does not matter if it is a size larger or wider than the previous pair. Many times, shoes made from different brands turn out differently sized, however, what matters most is how it feels on your own foot. Boots must have good traction,” adds Bajaj.

If you follow these simple tips and ensure that your winter shoes offer comfort, support, and good traction, you’ll traverse through the colder months with ease.

