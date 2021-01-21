Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks

When one looks at the cinematic history of the classic turtleneck, seventies iconic style gems come to mind - from Ali MacGraw’s preppy jumpers in Love Story (1970) to Amitabh Bachchan’s chunky knits in Kabie Kabhie (1976). Of late, this winter layering essential has made its presence felt like never before - seen on the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Suhana Khan. While Alia teamed her fluffy knit with a cutesy beret, Deepika layered her black version with a gold chain. Sonam on the other hand opted for a buttoned option and Suhana picked a cropped variation flashing her taut midriff.

Sonam K Ahuja in a monochrome turtleneck (Photo: Instagram/SonamKapoor)

Designer Payal Singhal opines that the turtleneck is way sexier than a bikini top. “A turtleneck is as classic as a white shirt. It’s super sexy and in 2021, being covered up is going to be way cooler than a blatant skin show. Having said that, you have to have the body to carry it off. In most parts of India, we’re deprived of winters and with Bollywood actors rocking turtlenecks, it radiates a nostalgic cinematic vibe taking us back to old films,” says Payal.

Style influencer Suhana Khan in a fluffy cropped turtleneck (Photo: Instagram/SuhanaKhan2)

Stylist Isha Bhansali sees them as an offshoot of the ongoing comfortwear trend, “Girls with long necks like Sonam can definitely rock it. Also, with most actors chilling at home of late, it makes sense to combine comfort with some stylish layering pick like the classic turtleneck. It’s comfy and chic and can be easily incorporated into your existing wardrobe,” says Isha.

Sara Ali Khan layers her turtleneck with a leather jacket (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan95)

Designer Pria Kataaria Puri attributes the Kardashian clan for putting turtlenecks on the map. “It feels at once modest and sexy. Turtlenecks have been symbols of strength, rebellion, style, and modesty throughout history. Black / nude and off-white turtlenecks, in particular, are slimming and sophisticated. You can layer them so easily over undercoats, blazers, scarves. Or style team them with shorts, jeans, a mini, or a statement necklace. They look particularly chic with saris and lehengas as well,” says Pria.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com