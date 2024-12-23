Suhana Khan's sultry dress to Ananya Panday's 3 chic looks; 5 Bollywood-inspired red outfits for your Christmas party

Christmas is right around the corner. If you are done with your Secret Santa gifts and have sorted out the presents for your loved ones, the next task is to plan a bash with your friends to enjoy the festivities. Apart from the essentials, you will also need an outfit to steal the show at the party. So, we decided to round up some gorgeous red looks from your favourite celebrity's closets to inspire your look. Check them out: Take inspiration from Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and others for your Christmas party look.

Suhana Khan

If Jessica Rabbit is your mood board for Christmas, then Suhana Khan's glittering bodycon gown should be at the top of your inspiration list. The ensemble features a plunging neckline, hundreds of shimmering embellishments, and a bodycon fit. You can layer it up with a black leather trench coat or a cropped jacket to elevate the outfit.

Ananya Panday

Pick any look from Ananya Panday's red outfits.

Take cues from all these looks from Ananya Panday's closet and turn your Christmas OOTD into a party-ready look with the mini-length satin outfit, a comfortably chic fit in a bateau neck top and pants set, or a business casual look with the tailored double-breasted suit. While the strapless ensemble is perfect for a night out, the co-ord set can be worn for a house party, and the pantsuit is meant for office get-togethers.

Priyanka Chopra

Make a statement this Christmas and recreate this Valentino look worn by Priyanka Chopra. Pick an oversized red shirt and a full-length skirt featuring a thigh-high slit from your closet and wear them to the next Christmas bash you are invited to. You can add the tie for a quirky touch, leave your locks open or tie it in a messy bun for a laidback touch. A bold berry lip, smokey eyes, and blushed glowing skin would give the finishing touch.

Kiara Advani

You can never go wrong with a bold red shade mixed with a modern double-breasted blazer and shorts set. Kiara added roses to this sultry combination for attending an event last month. You can give the touch of roses by securing a rose in your hairdo. Gold accessories and stilettos will work best with the ensemble.

Triptii Dimri

Bring femme fatale energy to your Christmas celebrations in this red latex ensemble inspired by Triptii Dimri's closet. She wore a sleeveless figure-hugging dress featuring a halter-style neck and styled it with matching stilettos, gold statement earrings, glossy caramel lips, and minimal makeup. You can skip the red sheer stockings and style your hair in a messy bun to elevate the look. To beat the cold, pair a stylish long coat.