Be the ultimate last-minute Secret Santa: Get perfect gifts for men, women, and kids

Christmas is just around the corner! One moment, you’re sipping piping hot chocolate in your favourite sweater, and the next, you’re realising that oh no, Christmas is only a few days away, and your gift list is still a blank page. But don’t panic just yet because we’ve got the ultimate guide to help you channel your inner elf and pull off some last-minute gifting magic. Yes, even if you’re the world’s most skilled procrastinator, there’s still hope left for you! Check out these last-minute Christmas gift ideas for everyone(Pexels)

For the well-seasoned last-minuter, the key to succeeding is embracing the chaos and making it work for you. You certainly don’t have time to be super ambitious and aim to get custom-engraved ornaments or intricate handmade crafts. What you do have is a chance to grab something awesome that’ll make you look like you’ve been planning it for weeks. From quirky wallets for men to delicate jewellery for women and playful surprises for kids, this guide is like your Christmas GPS, rerouting you from “oh no” to “oh wow!” in no time.

We get it, time isn’t just ticking; it’s sprinting. That’s why this guide is packed with ideas that are easy to find, thoughtful to give, and guaranteed to bring smiles all around. These options will make your loved ones think you’ve been in Santa’s workshop all along and you might even start to believe it yourself.

So, fellow festive procrastinators, grab your reindeer by the antlers and dive into this gift guide. Because while Christmas might be sneaking up on you sooner than you think, you’re about to come out on top with gifts so good, no one will suspect they were picked out at the eleventh hour. Now, let’s make this the merriest Christmas yet!

Last-minute gifts for men:

Perfumes:

When in doubt, freshen him up! A crisp, masculine fragrance is a subtle way of saying, “Merry Christmas and please stop secretly using mine!” It’s practical, thoughtful, and guaranteed to get him compliments all year round.

Wallets:

We all know a guy whose wallet looks like it has been chewed by his dog. So be rest assured, gifting a wallet to a man is always a safe bet! It’s the perfect way to upgrade his daily essential without him even realising he needed it. And who knows, he might finally stop losing his cash!

Pocket squares:

For the guy who is old-school at heart and secretly wishes he lived in the 1920s, a pocket square adds instant finesse to any outfit. It’s a small touch but is noticed by all and makes the guy's presence felt. Plus, they come in endless patterns, so you can match his personality to a tee.

Last-minute gifts for women:

Perfumes:

A bottle of her favourite scent is not always just a predictable gift, it’s a compliment for her in a spritz! Gift her a fragrance that perfectly resembles her personality so that she’ll think of you every time she wears it. After all, who doesn’t love a little luxury in a bottle?

Jewellery:

A little sparkle never hurt anyone. Pamper the woman in your life with a flattering piece of jewellery to remind her how precious she is for you. Whether it’s dainty or bold, it’s the perfect way to make her shine brighter this Christmas. Plus, jewellery always feels personal, even when it’s last-minute!

Watches:

Give her a gift that makes her look forward to every second! It's a gift that will surely bring good times to her and is also the perfect mix of fashion and function, hence procrastinator-approved. Choose something chic or timeless, and she’ll be ready to attend any occasion in style.

Last-minute gifts for kids:

Bags:

From superhero backpacks to pink, fairy-themed ones, a fun bag is a practical yet exciting gift for kids who love carrying their world on their shoulders. It’s a gift that combines style with utility and is ideal for school, travel, or playdates!

Watches:

Give kids a fun time with a colourful, kid-friendly watch that will have them checking the clock and racing to unwrap the next gift in record time. And what's even better is that it's a sneaky way to teach them responsibility without them even noticing!

Games:

Keep their Christmas merry with a board game or puzzle that will urge your kids to ditch the laptop and phone screens for some good old-fashioned fun! It’s a gift that brings the whole family together for memories, laughs, and maybe a little friendly competition.

Last-minute Christmas gifts FAQs What are some good last-minute Christmas gifts that still feel thoughtful? Opt for versatile yet personal gifts like perfumes, wallets, or jewellery. Even practical items like a stylish watch or a fun board game can feel meaningful with a little thought behind them.

Where can I find last-minute gifts quickly? Check out local stores, gift shops, or even online platforms with same-day or next-day delivery options. Many department stores and malls also offer gift-wrapping services to save time!

How do I make a last-minute gift feel more personal? Add a handwritten note or pair the gift with something small, like chocolates or a meaningful card. It’s the little touches that show you care, even if you’re short on time.

Are gift cards a good last-minute option? Absolutely! Gift cards allow your loved ones to choose what they want while showing you thought of them. Pair it with a small token gift, like a pocket square or a bag of festive treats, for a personal touch.

