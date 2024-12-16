Secret Santa made easy: Get the best bags for your better half this Christmas

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun and so has the festive chaos! The trees are lit, carols are on repeat, and Secret Santa chits are being passed around like gossip at a Christmas party. But then comes the moment of truth: What do you get for your pick? You could go the boring route that includes socks, candles, or a box of chocolates; or you could step up and become the Secret Santa legend they’ll talk about for years. Secret Santa: Gift bags(Pexels)

Enter the ultimate gift idea: a bag. Not just any bag, a bag that says, “I know style,” “I know function,” and most importantly, “I didn’t grab this at the last minute.” The beauty of bags is they work for everyone. Got a friend who carries their entire life in their bag? Sorted. A boss who’s always traveling? Aced it. A partner who keeps ‘borrowing’ your tote? You’re winning Secret Santa and reclaiming your stuff.

But here’s the real deal, buying the perfect bag for your perfect companion, isn’t as simple as it sounds. You cannot do the faux pas of giving a glittery pink clutch to your fitness-freak friend, or give a grey backpack to your fashionable girlfriend. Lucky for you, we’ve got options that’ll save your sleigh. Think slick laptop bags for him, chic handbags for her, and maybe even something you’ll want to ‘accidentally’ keep for yourself (we won’t judge). This is your cue to ditch the Secret Santa stress and get gifting like a pro.

Best bags for him:

Laptop bags

A laptop bag is not just a place to keep his tech securely, it’s a bag that embodies sophistication. It’s that subtle nod to adulthood while still looking like he’s got it all together. No more clumsy old bag that screams "I’m just here because he couldn’t do any better!" These options are sleek, stylish, and gets the job done with extra panache.

Backpacks

When the backpack game is done right, it becomes a fashion statement. Forget those dull and dusty vibes, it's more of an ode to comfort and convenience. He can haul his essentials, from gym clothes to gadgets, and still look like he has his life figured out. Backpacks are a must-have for the guy who has everything but never enough pockets!

Wallets

It's time for him to say goodbye to that overstuffed, falling-apart wallet. A fresh, stylish wallet might seem like a small gift, but it’ll make a world of difference. Not only will it keep his cards, cash, and receipts neat and organised, but it might even make him feel a bit more grown-up. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple update to make a big impact.

Messenger bags

A messenger bag isn’t just for delivery drivers or those who need a roomy bag for their bits and pieces, it is also for the guy who knows how to look effortlessly cool while keeping it casual. With plenty of space for his essentials and a sleek design, this bag says, “I’ve got my stuff under control, and I look good while carrying it.”

Best bags for her:

Totes

When it comes to buying the right bag for a woman, totes definitely top the list! From office meetings to brunch with friends, this bag holds everything she needs, plus a little extra. It’s the “carry-it-all” saviour that never looks frazzled, no matter how much she stuffs inside.

Laptop bags

Gone are the days when a laptop bag was just a thing for merely carrying a laptop, it should carry her confidence too. It has to be functional yet fun-looking, while also keeping her tech safe and secure. It’s the bag that gives the quintessential “I am a boss girl” vibe but also makes sure that she doesn’t look like she’s headed to a tech conference.

Clutches

For those nights when less is more, the clutch steps in. Small, sleek, and all attitude, it’s the perfect bag for showing off her inner diva. It’s all about making a statement without the bulk and just embodies pure, raw and unadulterated fabulousness.

Sling bags

Sling bags are perfect for days when she don’t want to deal with the hassle of carrying a bag on her shoulder or in her hand. They make her look cool and effortlessly fashionable. They are cute to look at and most importantly hands-free. So whether she’s running your errands or planning to dance her heart out at a night club, a sling bag will ensure she stays comfy and look stylish.

So, whether you’re playing Secret Santa to him or her, the right bag can be a just what you need to gift them. With these bag options, you are sure to charm your way to their heart and make the holiday season memorable for both of you.

Secret Santa: Gift the best bag FAQs How do I choose the right bag for Secret Santa? Think about their personality and lifestyle. Are they always on the move? A backpack or sling bag could be ideal. Do they have a more formal style? Opt for a chic laptop bag or a classy clutch. The key is to match the bag to their vibe.

What are some budget-friendly bag options? There are plenty of stylish yet affordable options out there. Look for functional designs like totes, wallets, or messenger bags that offer quality and durability.

Are bags a safe option for gifting? Absolutely! Bags are versatile and practical, making them a universally appreciated gift. From work to casual outings, a well-chosen bag is something everyone can use and love.

Can I gift a bag even if I don’t know the person well? Definitely! Bags are a great neutral gift that works for both close friends and acquaintances. Stick to classic designs and colours like black, tan, or navy for a safe yet stylish choice.

