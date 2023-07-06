Sunny Leone wows in a sensational plunge-neck gown for a new photoshoot: Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Jul 06, 2023 05:16 PM IST

Sunny Leone shared a video from her latest photoshoot. The star wowed in a sensational plunge-neck gown.

Actor Sunny Leone dropped a video from a recent photoshoot and delighted her followers with her stunning look in a sensational black gown. One can never go wrong with a black dress, and Sunny reinstated our belief in this statement. Fans also loved her look and flooded the comments section with compliments. Scroll through to see Sunny's photoshoot and what the netizens said about her black outfit.

Sunny Leone's latest photoshoot

Sunny Leone slipped into a black plunge-neck gown for a new photoshoot.(Instagram)

Sunny Leone posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "I remember when...#SunnyLeone #fashion #ootd #grwm #black [black heart emoji]." The clip features several pictures from Sunny's photoshoot. The star slipped into a plunge-neck black gown glammed up with striking jewellery pieces and bold glam picks for the photos. Celebrity stylist Hitendra Kapopara styled Sunny in the ensemble. Check out Sunny's post below.

Sunny Leone wows black gown

Sunny's sleeveless black gown features a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, gathered details on the bust, an embellished belt cinching her waist, a bodycon fitting accentuating her enviable frame, draped and pleated design on the skirt, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a long train at the back.

Sunny accessorised the gown with shimmering earrings, matching statement rings, and a stylish bracelet. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted updo with a few stray strands sculpting her face, fuchsia pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base makeup, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and beaming highlighter to complete the glam picks.

Sunny Leone's fans shower her with compliments

After Sunny Leone shared the post, her fans flooded the comments section with praise. One fan wrote, "Damn, so gorgeous." Another commented, "Looking fabulous ma'am." A user remarked, "Simply stunning." Several fans dropped heart and fire emojis to compliment the star.

Sunny Leone's films

Sunny Leone started her acting career with Jism 2. She was also seen in films like Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, and more. She was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy with Rahul Bhat, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

