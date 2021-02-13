Sweatshirts meet glamour

The humble sweatshirt, usually the first pick when it comes to laid-back clothing has now emerged as a fashion statement. It is believed that way back in 1926, the original sweatshirt was invented by Benjamin Russell Jr., a football player, when they wanted something to keep them warm, comfortable and yet allow good movement. Today, one can see sweatshirts that are chic enough to make a fashion statement. Seen on both Indian and global runways, design houses have imaginatively transformed this piece of clothing to make it effortlessly chic .

As the pandemic opens the market for comfort dressing, the sweatshirt ticks all boxes. “Sweatshirts make you feel cozy, protective and warm. They offer comfort and can be dressed up or dressed down. The fabric used to make sweatshirts is cotton, thus they have now become seasonless. It also is a sustainable option to go for, as it is gender neutral and size acoustic,” says designer Akshat Bansal.

You can pick up sweatshirts from high-end fashion stores as well as your next door fashion outlet. It has the versatility to be worn at any event, say stylists. One can wear it with shorts or track pants for a casual look or with shimmer skirts and fitted pants for a party or formal event.

Shweta Tripathi wears a sweatshirt as a dress. (Instagram)

“Wear it with denims or wear a long sweatshirt like a mini dress with sneakers. You can wear the sweat dress with a pair of shorts or a skirt underneath which would be almost invisible. Another way to style sweatshirts is by adding a fanny pack or a belt. You can also team a white-collared shirt inside the sweatshirt for a chic look paired with high boots,” says stylist Eshaa Amiin.