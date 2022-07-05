Taapsee Pannu channels 'Women In Blue' spirit during Shabaash Mithu promotions in corset top and mini leather skirt

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj. Amid her jam-packed schedule, the star still finds time to serve gorgeous sartorial moments to her fans. Her latest pictures from a promotional photoshoot back our claim. They show the actor channelling the fierce and classy spirit of Women In Blue through her fashionable fit. She slipped into a white corset with a turtleneck bodysuit and mini leather skirt. It is the IT look for attending parties with your girlfriends or going on a late-night dinner date with your partner. Don't forget to take some styling tips for your wardrobe.

On Tuesday, Taapsee did a photoshoot dressed in a classy blue fit she wore for attending a promotional event for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The star captioned her post, "For the #WomenInBlue. #ShabaashMithu." Celebrity stylist Devki B styled Taapsee's ensemble for the occasion. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Oh Polly. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures. (Also Read: Taapsee Pannu in ₹19k organza saree with copper gota is a picture of elegance)

For the promotional event, Taapsee incorporated the colours of the women's cricket team in her ensemble. The Shabaash Mithu actor wore a cerulean blue-coloured bodysuit featuring a turtle neckline, full sleeves and a body-hugging silhouette. She tucked the top inside a faux leather skirt with a high-rise waistline, a slit on the side, mini hem length and a figure-accentuating fitting.

Taapsee added a pop of white to her all-blue ensemble by wearing a corset top over the turtleneck bodysuit. It comes with strapped sleeves, a wide neckline, boning details on the torso, and an asymmetrical cropped hem. In this look, the star served tips on styling a corset top with a modest twist.

Taapsee wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including black patterned hoop earrings and nude strapped block heels, while flaunting her tattoo. Additionally, Taapsee tied her curly tresses in a sleeked-back ponytail styled with pink and blue hair accessories. In the end, Taapsee chose black winged eyeliner, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, directed by Srijit Mukherjee, Shabaash Mithu is all set to hit the theatres on July 15.