Taapsee Pannu in 19k organza saree with copper gota is a picture of elegance

As she gears up for her upcoming Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu is giving us major fashion goals with her latest look. The actor recently began promotions for her movie. For one of the promotional events, she draped herself in a bespoke saree. Painting our timelines in a gorgeous spring hue, she gave us a masterclass on including floral hues and modern elements to the traditional six yards.

Taapsee’s stylists Devki and Krutika Sharma shared a video and several pictures of the star from the recent photoshoot. For the shoot, Taapsee wore a gorgeous organza saree from the house of Picchika by designer Urvashi Sethi. The saree is worth ₹19k and will take your breath away.

The Thappad actor wore a hand-painted pure silk organza saree in red, replete with charcoal black roses and green leaves. Additionally, a copper (tamba) gota was used to make the six yards. She teamed the saree with a sleeveless blouse of the same colour.

Taapsee’s ethnic look reminded us of the yesteryear glamour. She took us back to the 70s with her chic style, and we love every bit of it. To accessorise the six yards, she wore a dainty gold chain and statement earrings. She tied her locks in a messy low ponytail. Strappy gold pumps completed the traditional look.

For make-up, Taapsee opted for a minimal aesthetic. Glowing skin, well-defined eyebrows, nude lip shade, highlighted face, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara on the lashes, and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded it off.

The Picchika saree is a perfect look for a summer wedding. If you loved Taapsee’s ensemble, we have some news for you. The six yards is available on the website for ₹19,000.

The black on rose red saree. (picchika.in)

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 2. Before this, Taapsee was last seen in Thappad, which was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter