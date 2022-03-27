Tara Sutaria gives a fashion hit in nude bustier and pants for Heropanti 2 DaFa Kar song launch: All pics inside

Actor Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film's stars recently got together to celebrate the launch of their latest music video DaFa Kar, and Tara served her fans with a fashion hit in a trendy outfit at the promotional event. She wore a nude bustier and pants set for the occasion, and we are taking style notes from the star.

On Saturday, Tara, who is dating Aadar Jain, and her stylist Meagan Concessio took to Instagram to share her pictures. It showed the star dressed in the nude coloured ensemble and serving a stunning sartorial moment. The outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label It Girl. The Heropanti 2 actor captioned it, "Day 1 let's go #Heropanti2 #DaFaKar." Keep scrolling to see the posts.

Tara's Heropanti 2 song launch fit features a nude strapless bustier with figure-sculpting boning details, midriff-baring cropped length, plunging sweetheart neckline, and bodycon silhouette. She wore the ensemble with high-waisted pants in the same nude shade, carrying flared hem and skin-tight fitting on the thighs.

Tara styled the ensemble with chic accessories, including a silver chained choker necklace, matching silver bracelet, gold rings, and clear pointed pumps with a star embellishment on the front. In the end, Tara glammed up the outfit with nude acrylic nails, subtle eye shadow, sleeked back high ponytail, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, dewy make-up, and rosy tint on the cheeks.

Tara Sutaria slays in a nude bustier and high-waisted pants set.

After Tara posted the photos on her page, fans flooded her comments section with praise for the glam look. One user wrote, "Once again y'all snapped." Another fan commented, "These looks are just [heart eye and fire emoji]."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Tara Sutaria's post.

On the work front, Tara was seen recently in Tadap opposite actor Ahan Shetty, who marked his Bollywood debut with the film. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. It is a sequel to Tiger's debut film Heropanti and will release in theatres on April 29.