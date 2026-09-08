Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date night with Travis Kelce in metallic dress at NYC’s popular North Indian restaurant

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their newlywed era. The couple stepped out for a romantic date night in New York City on Sunday, September 6, dining at popular Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighbourhood.

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The couple, both 36, were spotted arriving at the restaurant together, with Kelce holding his wife close as they made their way inside. According to PEOPLE, the newlyweds dined with two men in the restaurant’s lower-ground main dining room and ordered a variety of classic dishes and beverages. (Also read: Travis Kelce says 'crazy' wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life' )

Taylor Swift stuns in metallic brown

Swift dressed up for the evening in a metallic brown silk halter dress by Stella McCartney. The singer paired the figure-skimming number with a matching burgundy purse from the designer and bronze metallic shoes, keeping the overall look sleek and glamorous.

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{{^usCountry}} She accessorised with an Elizabeth Taylor opal ring and bracelet set, reportedly gifted to her by Kelce for Christmas last year. The jewellery added a vintage-inspired touch to her otherwise contemporary date-night look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She accessorised with an Elizabeth Taylor opal ring and bracelet set, reportedly gifted to her by Kelce for Christmas last year. The jewellery added a vintage-inspired touch to her otherwise contemporary date-night look. {{/usCountry}}

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What Travis Kelce wore

Kelce opted for a more laid-back look, wearing a white silk striped button-up shirt with brown trousers and checkered Vans. He finished the outfit with delicate jewellery, balancing the relaxed separates with a polished touch.

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The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was also seen keeping close to Swift as they walked from their SUV to the restaurant, with photos showing him helping shield her from photographers.

A newlywed date night in New York

The outing comes around two months after Swift and Kelce reportedly tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Their latest appearance marks another glimpse into their life together following their wedding.

For their Sunday night dinner, the couple chose Ambassadors Clubhouse New York, a Northern Indian restaurant inspired by the region’s grand “party mansions”. The restaurant’s menu features dishes including Beetroot Raj Kachori Chaat and Shahi Patiala Suckling Lamb Raan.

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With Swift opting for a glamorous metallic look and Kelce embracing relaxed tailoring, the newlyweds brought their own contrasting styles to their latest New York date night.