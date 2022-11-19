Tejasswi Prakash and boyfriend Karan Kundrra attend an event in Dubai, serve couple fashion goals in trendy looks. Watch

Actor Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, are in Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. Tejasswi and Karan, with several other celebrities, jetted off to the United Arab Emirates City. Last night, the couple and a few other stars, including Shehnaaz Gill, Govinda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mouni Roy and Hema Malini, attended an event. Tejasswi and Karan arrived for the occasion together and served couple fashion goals for their fans. Check out their pictures and videos below.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra stun at the Filmfare event in Dubai

On Friday, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra attended a press conference for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. The paparazzi clicked the couple arriving at the event and shared the snippets on social media. Soon, netizens showered them with compliments and loved the posts. One fan wrote, "This man can carry any outfit effortlessly #KaranKundrra." Another commented, "Pretty Teju." A user remarked, "Beautiful Jodi #tejran." TejRan is the couple's popular ship name given by their fans. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Tejasswi Prakash steal the spotlight at a party: All videos, pics)

Tejasswi slipped into a monochrome outfit to attend the press conference for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. She chose a textured white blazer featuring a plunging V neckline, padded shoulders, faux button closures, full-length sleeves, intricate embroidery, a slit on the front, and an asymmetric hem.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra at an event in Dubai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi teamed the blazer with a black tulle skirt featuring double tiers, sheer panels, floral applique work, and a floor-grazing silhouette. She accessorised the monochrome outfit with rings, dangling earrings, and high heels. Lastly, she chose a sleek high ponytail, coral pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks and highlighter for the glam picks.

Karan Kundrra complemented his girlfriend in a check-printed double-breasted blazer featuring full sleeves, notch lapel collars, patch pockets, and padded shoulders. He wore the jacket over a blue button-down shirt and white pants. In the end, black dress shoes, a watch, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo rounded it off.

What do you think of their outfits?