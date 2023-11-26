Tejasswi Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill make fashionable statement in black; Disha Patani shines in white mini dress at party

Producer Raghav Sharma celebrated his birthday last night in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended the start-studded bash dressed in head-turning outfits. The guest list included stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Disha Patani, and Mouni Roy. While Tejasswi and Shehnaaz looked stunning in black outfits, Disha and Mouni kept their style statement simple yet elegant in minimal ensembles. Scroll ahead to see who wore what to the occasion, and read our download on each look.

Who wore what at Raghav Sharma's birthday bash

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill and Disha Patani make a fashionable statement at a party.

Tejasswi Prakash attended Raghav Sharma's birthday bash in a sensational black midi dress featuring spaghetti straps, a faux halter neckline, a backless silhouette with criss-cross straps, a figure-hugging design accentuating her frame, a back slits, and cut-outs on the front flaunting her abs. She completed the look with a box shoulder bag black stilettos, centre-parted open locks, cherry-hued lip shade, glowing skin, darkened brows, and mascara on the lashes.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill attended the party in a stylish corset blouse and high-waisted denim pants. While the top features spaghetti straps, a wide plunge neckline, boning on the front, lace closure on the back, asymmetric hem, and cropped hem, the pants have a fitted silhouette, flared hem, and high-rise waist. She styled the ensemble with centre-parted open wavy locks, high-heeled boots, nude lip shade, glowing blushed skin, feathered brows, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy attended the party last night with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. She wore a coordinated black-coloured cropped top and mini skirt set from the shelves of Alexander Wang for the occasion. A shoulder bag, calf-length heeled boots, open locks, smoky eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes gave the finishing touch.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani made an appearance at Raghav Sharma's birthday bash in a white mini dress featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, a fitted bust, a flowy silhouette under the bust, ruffle design on the hem, and a short hem length. She glammed up the ensemble with an over-the-body red bag, a dainty chain, centre-parted open wavy locks, and minimal glam picks.

