This Lipstick Day, makeup experts talk about lipstick mistakes that you should stop making

If there's one makeup product that all women are fond of, that's undoubtedly lipstick. And no matter how many lipstick shades we have in our dresser, our hands would always reach out for a few more. But how about I tell you that there are common mistakes that some of us make while applying lipstick?

Lipstick mistakes we all have been making (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Sounds weird, right? But that's true. From skipping lip prep and choosing the wrong shade to overlining excessively or layering on too much product, small mistakes can make your lips appear dry, uneven, or less defined. The good news is that most of these common lipstick errors are easy to fix. By avoiding a few simple habits and adopting the right techniques, you can achieve smoother application, longer wear, and a polished finish every time.

So, this Lipstick Day, we have brought resolutions to some of the common lipstick mistakes that you have been making by makeup experts.

According to Makeup expert Drishti Madnani, Co-founder, Shryoan Cosmetics, “Good lipstick is not just determined by the colour selection but rather the preparation and application process that precedes it”.

She further shares some of the common mistakes that we tend to make while applying lipstick

Lip prep

Madnani says, “One of the most common mistakes that people make is the application of lipstick straight on dry and peeling lips”. She further mentions that lip care is one of the keys to the perfect lip makeup look, so exfoliation and moisturising steps should never be skipped. Moreover, people tend to pick up colours that are in trend without paying attention to their skin tone and the event.

Overapplication and skipping lip liner

“In addition, people tend to overapply makeup products in an attempt to extend their wear time, which, however, results in smudging and patchiness”, Madnani says. To avoid that, people should apply thin layers, blot, and build colour step-by-step. Moreover, skipping a lip liner is yet another common mistake, particularly when using a bold colour.

Apply lipstick in a clean manner

“One of the habits that I would advise everyone to get rid of is applying lipstick straight away without considering cleanliness, especially at beauty counters”, advises Madnani. She also insists on making sure that you always cleanly apply lipstick. Lastly, remember to apply lipstick in a way that complements the rest of your makeup.

Madnani concludes by saying that lipstick is the easiest way through which you can be confident about yourself. Through proper preparation, application, and choosing the right shades, you will be able to make any lipstick look good, be comfortable, and last longer. Always keep in mind that makeup is not all about trends; it's about individuality.

How to choose the right lipstick

Know your skin undertone: Warm undertones suit coral, peach, orange-red, and terracotta shades. Cool undertones look great with berry, plum, pink, and blue-based reds. Neutral undertones can wear most shades comfortably.

Choose according to your skin tone: Nude lipsticks should be one or two shades deeper than your natural lip colour for the most flattering look. Richer skin tones can carry deeper browns, wines, and bold reds beautifully.

Consider the occasion: Soft pinks, nudes, and mauves work well for everyday wear, while vibrant reds, burgundies, and bold berry shades are ideal for parties and festive events.

Pick the right finish: Matte lipsticks offer long-lasting wear, satin finishes provide a comfortable balance, and glossy formulas create a fuller-looking pout.

Match your lip condition: If your lips are dry, opt for moisturising or cream-based lipsticks with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, or vitamin E.

Think about longevity: Transfer-resistant and long-wear formulas are excellent for workdays, weddings, or events where frequent touch-ups aren't convenient.

Coordinate with your makeup: Pair bold lipsticks with subtle eye makeup, and complement dramatic eye looks with nude or muted lip shades for a balanced appearance.

Test before buying: Whenever possible, swatch the lipstick on your fingertips or jawline in natural light to see how the shade complements your complexion.

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