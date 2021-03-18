Toasting post pandemic free spiritedness  

During the trying period of lockdown, most designers went into rigorous introspection and self examination. But when the going gets tough, the tough get creative! For instance, designer Payal Pratap observed that confinement grants a sense of boundless freedom. And her collection’s full-tilt exuberance reflected this in totality at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week phygital edition. From the floaty maxis and wraps to the sari dresses which came accented with handwoven details in luscious hues of plum, purple, navy and fuchsia wreaked a multi-sensory assault. Be it the embroidered wool striped and check jackets or the shine-on sequin detailing - Payal struck a fine balance between homespun and haute. Styled slickly with an array of scarves, wood buttons and hand-made wool boots - this was easily one of the strongest outings of the day.

(Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

On the other hand, the Maharani of modern minimalism and revivalist - Ritu Kumar delighted the fashion cognoscenti with her refreshing take on yarn dyes and a jingle-jangle of floral prints. Can we picture a Ritu Kumar collection without a jolt of powerful colours and consciousness-altering prints? The patchwork techniques employed with myriad laces lent her pieces a creamy swoosh.

(Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

(Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Moreover, Chola by Sohaya Misra presented an eye-catching line titled, ‘Human Nature’ comprising striped robes, wide flowing pants and high collared blouses. Seasonless and spirited -these two words sum up the label’s core essence.

(Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Huemn’s offering “Huemn 21” sent out a litany of comfort-driven gender-fluid separates realised in 100 % cotton and silk. Anti fit and baggy have been the label’s core insignias and this line-up gloried thanks to striking shirts which came with statement printed patch pockets and OMG-inducing denim bikers jackets.

(Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

One label that merits special attention is Khanijo, who presented a ménage à trois of prints, embroideries and weaves. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

One label that merits special attention is Khanijo, who presented a ménage à trois of prints, embroideries and weaves. Be it the blush pink coat with subtle shoulder embellishments or the olive-green corduroy set comprising biker’s jacket, gilet and trousers or a men’s knee-length coat with frayed shoulder detailing - the line up had a mix and match appeal which lets the wearer be their own mixologist. .