Ketchup with the new trend: The Tomato Girl Makeup

The rainy season can be a downer with the Sun hiding away and the overcast weather lending to a gloomy setting. Adding a pop of colour is the viral tomato girl makeup and the subsequent aesthetic it has introduced on social media. A trend that started in the West to encapsulate summer in all its moods, has been trending in India because of the nostalgia of blue skies and endless sunshine.

Gigi Hadid

Sabrina Carpenter

This trend takes the no-makeup makeup look to the next level with its minimal products that pack a punch. Emphasising a “natural yet bold aesthetic” the Tomato Girl Makeup trend focuses on “enhancing the skin’s natural radiance and mimics the flushed and healthy appearance of a tomato,” says Zoya Ali, Learning and content creation head, Innisfree. It uses shades of oranges, reds and other warm tones, Divya Katna, Content Strategist & Makeup Artist, Juicy Chemistry, says “The Tomato Girl makeup look is fresh and accessible to everyone, regardless of skin tone. It is a barely-there, radiant, sun-kissed look with little or to no-foundation. It advocates for naturally flushed cheeks, bold lips and minimal layers that allow your skin to breathe.”

Hailey Beiber

How to ace the look

Step 1: Prepare your skin to glow from within!

Additionally to your everyday skincare routine, apply some highlighting cream to add a little extra glow. Pick something with a warm undertone and golden flexes.

Step 2: Go heavy on Bronzer!

Remember we are going for that intense sun-kissed look. A bronzer would add just the right amount of warmth you need.

Step 3: Pick a Tomato Blush!

We want our cheeks to look like ripe tomatoes so pick a blush that does just that. Pick a brick-coral warm blush for lighter skin tones and a deep red blush for rich skin tones to achieve the look perfectly.

Step 4: Enhance the eyes, but subtly!

Let your eyes surrender to the blush for this look. Add subtle shades either matte or shimmer to the eyelids. Preferably keep it a single shadow all over.

Step 5: Get Feathery Brows

Fill in your brows to enhance their shape and frame your face. Aim for a natural and slightly bushy look, as it pairs well with the Tomato Girl makeup.

Step 6: Lips to match

Finish off the look with a lip color that compliments the blush. Opt for a shade that falls within the warm red or orange spectrum. Add a lip liner for precision and longevity.

Millie Bobbie Brown

Tomato Girl Makeup for Indian skin tones:

To adapt the Tomato Girl Makeup trend for Indian and darker skin tones, opt for deeper shades. Choose reds and oranges with richer pigmentation to complement your complexion. A brick-red blush and a deep terracotta eyeshadow can beautifully enhance your features. When selecting a tomato-red lipstick, search for shades that possess more depth to flatter your skin tone.

Tip 1: Choose a foundation that closely matches your skin tone. If you have warmer undertones, opt for a foundation with warm undertones to even out the look.

Tip 2: Opt for deeper reds with rich undertones for your tint or lipstick shades. Colours like brick red, berry red, and rich classic red can beautifully complement deeper skin tones.

Tip 3: Apply a blend of warm coral tones for your tint or blush. This will enhance your skin’s radiance while adding a touch of tomato-inspired charm.

