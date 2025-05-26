Top 8 Beard serums and oils at Myntra fwd: Time to give your beard a well-groomed look

Be it subtle or full-grown, the fact is that beards need some love and care too. Infused with botanical extracts, nourishing oils, and potent growth-boosting compounds, this serum awakens dormant follicles and fuels your facial hair with the nutrients it craves. If you're sculpting a new look, or it's just for filling the patches, a beard growth serum or oil has to be your best bet. Best beard growth serums and oils for men

As the market is flooded with a wide range of beard growth serums and oils, picking one could be a daunting task. So, we are here for you. We have rounded a list of top 8 beard growth oils and serums at Myntra fwd for you.

Beardo Men Beard & Hair Growth Oil actively nourishes facial hair and scalp, promoting fuller, denser growth. This beard oil is made with natural ingredients like hibiscus, amla, and coconut oil that strengthens roots and reduces hair fall. The oil penetrates deeply in your skin to moisturize dry skin, reduce itchiness, and boost follicle health. This beard growth oil is ideal for patchy beards, it works well on all hair types. Its daily use ensures a well-groomed, softer beard while stimulating growth.

Specifications Volume: 50 ml Ingredients: Hibiscus, Coconut Oil, Amla, Bhringraj Suitable for: All beard and hair types Usage: Daily application Benefits: Hair growth, reduced hair fall, nourishment Click Here to Buy

Man Matters BeardGro Serum energises beard growth with a clinically backed formula. Enriched with 3% Redensyl, this serum boosts follicle activity and promotes thicker beard development. This serum is lightweight and non-sticky, that absorbs easily into the skin, enhancing blood circulation and nutrient delivery. It also reduces patchiness and supports even, healthy beard growth. Specially designed for men facing slow beard growth or uneven density, consistent use of this serum offers noticeable results within weeks.

Specifications Volume: 30 ml Key Ingredients: Redensyl, Biotin, D-Panthenol Dermatologically tested: Yes Application: Twice daily Purpose: Beard growth stimulation, patch reduction Click Here to Buy

Ustraa Mooch & Beard Oil keeps facial hair soft, hydrated, and itch-free. Made with natural oils like almond, argan, and castor, this beard oil strengthens hair shafts while preventing breakage. Ideal for Indian men, this oil caters to thick, coarse beards and moustaches. With a non-greasy formula, it absorbs quickly and offers a subtle fragrance. Its regular use enhances beard texture, providing a well-groomed appearance and healthier, fuller growth.

Specifications Volume: 35 ml Ingredients: Almond Oil, Argan Oil, Castor Oil Hair Type: Thick/coarse Fragrance: Mild Features: Non-sticky, quick absorption Click Here to Buy

Beardo Godfather Lite Oil rejuvenates your beard with a feather-light formula and intense nourishment. This non-greasy oil blends premium essential oils that tame frizz, soften strands, and add a healthy shine. It also prevents beard dandruff and itching. The mild yet masculine fragrance lingers subtly, making grooming a pleasure. Designed for everyday use, it’s perfect for men seeking a polished, effortlessly styled beard without heavy residue.

Specifications Volume: 30 ml Base: Lightweight essential oils Skin Type: All Fragrance: Mild masculine scent Benefits: Shine, frizz control, softening Click Here to Buy

Urbangabru Beard Growth Oil stimulates hair follicles and encourages faster, denser beard growth. With a blend of natural oils and herbal extracts, this oil improves blood flow to the roots, reduces hair thinning, and conditions rough hair. This beard oil is free from harmful chemicals, is gentle on sensitive skin and is ideal for patchy beards and gets absorbed quickly.

Specifications Volume: 30 ml Key Ingredients: Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Herbal Extracts Chemical-Free: Yes Use: Daily, overnight application Purpose: Beard thickening, hair nourishment Click Here to Buy

TNW Beard Oil combines cold-pressed oils and herbs to offer deep nourishment and smooth grooming. This beard oil is enriched with argan, bhringraj, and coconut oil, and tackles dryness, itchiness, and patchiness. Being lightweight and fast-absorbing, it also enhances hair texture and strengthens roots. Suitable for all beard types, it leaves the beard manageable and naturally fragrant. Regular application results in a fuller, healthier-looking beard.

Specifications Volume: 30 ml Natural Ingredients: Argan, Coconut, Bhringraj Texture: Lightweight Usage: Daily Benefits: Softening, dryness relief, hair strength Click Here to Buy

The Man Company Beard Oil hydrates, tames, and strengthens beard hair for a suave, polished look. Infused with essential oils like cedarwood and argan, it fights dryness and flakiness while conditioning both beard and skin. Its non-greasy texture ensures comfort and freshness throughout the day. Ideal for stylish grooming, it helps maintain a soft, thick beard while leaving a pleasant aroma.

Specifications Volume: 30 ml Key Ingredients: Argan Oil, Cedarwood Essential Oil Fragrance: Refreshing woody Application: Post-shower daily Result: Hydrated, manageable beard Click Here to Buy

Urbangabru Beard Oil offers complete beard care with a powerful blend of nourishing oils. Designed to soften, strengthen, and grow beard hair, it also moisturises skin to prevent itching and flakes. This oil is chemical-free and gentle, making it suitable for daily grooming. Moreover, it leaves no residue, absorbs easily, and adds a light, masculine scent.

Specifications Volume: 30 ml Core Oils: Jojoba, Almond, vitamin E Texture: Non-greasy Skin Suitability: All types Effects: Nourishment, styling, hydration Click Here to Buy

FAQ for beard growth serum and beard oil What is the difference between beard growth serum and beard oil? Beard growth serum is formulated with active ingredients that help stimulate hair follicles and promote beard growth. Beard oil is mainly used to moisturize the beard and skin, prevent itchiness, reduce beard dandruff, and make the beard softer and shinier.

How do I use beard growth serum? Apply a few drops to clean, dry skin where you want beard growth (typically the cheeks, jawline, or patchy areas). Massage gently with fingertips. Use once or twice daily, preferably in the morning and/or before bed

How do I use beard oil? After washing your beard, towel-dry it. Apply 2–5 drops (depending on beard length) into your palm and rub your hands together. Massage the oil evenly through your beard and into the skin beneath.

Can I use both products together? Yes! Use the growth serum first, allow it to absorb for a few minutes, then apply beard oil to lock in moisture and nourish the hair.

How long does it take to see results with the growth serum? Results vary, but most users see noticeable improvements within 4 to 8 weeks of consistent use.

