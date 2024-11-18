Travel in style with the best travel bags for men and women - Shop Safari and Skybags

When one is on a journey, travel efficiency and comfort are of paramount importance, and the right travel bag makes all the difference in achieving just that. The best travel bags for men and women pool the very essence of convenience, strength, and style. There is an all-numbered range, for instance, Skybags and Safari, where products vary so greatly that not only can they cater to your requirements but also give you a scope to speak through your personal style. Whether you are travelling on a road trip, wandering at the weekends, or on frequent flights, these bags bring something special to your travel game. Check out the best travel bags for men and women. From durable Safari to stylish Skybags options, find the best of fashion and functionality for your journeys.

Head over to Myntra to get the best travel bags for men and women at the best deals available. Using our top recommendations, you will have more than enough at your hands to settle for the best travel buddy that will accompany you on your next vacation. Each one of our listed products combines style and functionality to ensure giving you the very best experience with carrying luggage.

Top 10 travel bags for women and men

Here is the list of the top 10 best travel bags for men and women from famous brands like Skybags and Safari.

This trolley bag is a functional, stylish travel companion made for durability and ease. If you’re looking for the best travel bags for men and women, this hard-sided, yellow-coloured suitcase features a textured surface for scratch resistance and additional style. It contains a TSA lock for safe travel. It also has both side and top handles, plus a retractable trolley handle for easy carrying. The bag rolls flawlessly on eight corner-mounted 360-degree skate wheels, which ensure easy manoeuvrability. Its main zip compartment comprises two elasticated tabs with click clasps to keep belongings in place and a zip lining.

Material Polycarbonate Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with a dry and clean cloth

This duffle bag is a versatile travel bag that is ideal for carry-on luggage or short trips. This solid-coloured duffel bag offers the ease of a trolley along with the versatility of a duffle. It has two small handles with a Velcro closure for easy carrying. It also contains an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with a padded shoulder for further comfort and a side handle. The trolley setup comprises corner-mounted inline skate wheels and a retractable handle, which ensure smooth mobility. This Safari Duffle Bag is stylish and functional and one of the best travel bags for men and women, which makes your travel efficient and easy.

Material Polyester Type Duffel Bag Care Instructions Wipe with a dry and clean cloth

This trolley bag is a durable and sleek travel bag which is perfect for easy transport and short trips. This hard-sided, blue suitcase features a textured design that improves style and durability. It is secured by a TSA lock for extra security. Equipped with a side handle and a top handle for flexible carrying options, this trolley bag also comprises eight 360-degree rotatable skate wheels and a retractable trolley handle for effortless, smooth carrying. The main compartment has a zip and two elasticated tabs with click clasps to organise your belongings. A depth-adjustable zipper gives extra space when required to this bag on our list of the best travel bags for men and women.

Material Polycarbonate Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with dry and clean cloth

This trolley bag is one of the best travel bags for men and women. It combines durability with a vibrant yellow and blue print, making it a reliable and stylish travel companion. It is made from polycarbonate material and comes with a TSA lock. This trolley bag features a side and top handle for easy lifting. It also has four corner-mounted 360-degree wheels and a retractable trolley handle for smooth navigation. The flap has an extra zipper compartment with a mesh stash pocket plus two slip pockets, which ensure enough organised storage space.

Material Polycarbonate Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with dry and clean cloth

This Skybags trolley bag is a chic and spacious travel option. It is made to fulfil all your packing requirements with ease. This blue-printed trolley bag has a combination lock for further security. It also features three handles for easy carrying options, plus four corner-mounted 360-degree rotatable skate wheels for hassle-free and smooth mobility. The main compartment is secured with a click-clasp and a zip closure, which gives enough space for all your belongings. Chic and durable, this trolley bag is one of the best travel bags for men and women for large-capacity travel requirements.

Material Polyester Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with dry and clean cloth

This trolley suitcase is a durable and stylish travel essential in a vibrant red finish. This trolley bag is made with a geometric textured hard shell, which gives it sturdiness while adding a hint of contemporary design. The included combination lock gives peace of mind while travelling. This bag has a side handle, a retractable trolley handle, and a top handle for easy carrying and handling flexibility. It glides smoothly on four corner-mounted 360-degree rotatable skate wheels. An extra zippered sub-compartment gives further organisation, which makes this trolley bag practical and another one of the best travel bags for men and women.

Material Polypropylene Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with dry and clean cloth

This suitcase brings convenience and style to short trips with its vibrant blue and pink floral design. This compact cabin-friendly suitcase is made from a durable hard shell secured by a combination lock for extra security. The best travel bags for men and women contain a retractable trolley handle and a top handle, which makes them easier to roll along or carry. Inside, the main zip compartment has a zip lining with a compression strap to keep your stuff neatly arranged and secure. An extra zippered sub-compartment provides further space for smaller objects, which makes this trolley bag a perfect mix of style and function for frequent travellers.

Material ABS Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with dry and clean cloth

Next on the list of the best travel bags for men and women, this Trolley Suitcase is the best combination of practicality with a sleek blue, textured hard-shell design. It is the best option for medium-length travel. The suitcase rolls easily on four 360-degree rotatable dual wheels that offer seamless mobility across different surfaces. The main compartment of this trolley bag has two elasticated tabs with a click clasp and a zippered lining. There is also an extra zippered compartment with synthetic lining.

Material Polypropylene Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with dry and clean cloth

This striking trolley bag is a durable and stylish travel essential. It features a beautiful yellow and blue printed design. This trolley bag is made from tough polycarbonate, which improves the security of your belongings. It is also secured with a TSA lock for safe travel. It comprises side and top handles for convenient lifting, with a retractable trolley handle for easy rolling on its four 360-degree rotatable wheels. The main compartment of this suitcase is lined with a zip and has a zip pouch plus two elasticated tabs, making it one of the best travel bags for men and women.

Material Polycarbonate Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with dry and clean cloth

Last on the list of the best travel bags for men and women, the Skybags Printed Hard-Sided Cabin Trolley Bag is a perfect travel companion that boasts not just style but durability, too. Its vibrant, eye-catching print stands out while providing ultimate protection for your belongings. With a polycarbonate hard shell boasting high-quality resistance to scratches and rough handling, this trolley holds great strength. Equipped with 360° spinner wheels, it makes the glide effortless and smooth, be it along busy airports or the streets of a city. It comes with generous space inside, numerous pockets, and storage which ensure that you pack right, and the addition of a combination lock gives that extra security touch. Very compact yet quite spacious, this is perfect for short trips or an extra cabin bag.

Material Polycarbonate Type Suitcase Care Instructions Wipe with dry and clean cloth

Selecting the best travel bags for men and women involves more than picking a stylish option. By understanding your travel habits, budget, and preferences, you can find the ideal bag that combines durability, style, and functionality. Safari and Skybags stand out as top choices for travellers seeking quality, with Safari appealing to those needing robust, impact-resistant bags and Skybags catering to style-conscious individuals. Whether it’s a backpack, duffel, or trolley, choosing the best travel bags for men and women from these brands will enhance your travel experience and help you embark on each journey with confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions About Travel Bags for Men & Women What makes Safari and Skybags stand out in the travel bag market? Safari and Skybags offer quality materials, stylish designs, and unique features, with Safari known for durability and Skybags celebrated for its trendy aesthetics.

Which is better for frequent travellers, Safari or Skybags? For frequent travellers needing durability, Safari’s hard-shell options are ideal. For style-focused users on shorter trips, Skybags offers great choices.

Are Safari and Skybags bags suitable for both men and women? Yes, both brands offer unisex designs, and each provides options tailored to the preferences and needs of both men and women.

How do I maintain my Safari or Skybags travel bag? Regularly clean, store properly, and lubricate wheels and zippers as needed to extend the life of your travel bag.

Are there affordable options in Safari and Skybags collections? Yes, both brands offer a range of bags at various price points, so you can find your pick that fit your budget without sacrificing quality.

