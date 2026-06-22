Tribal looms to luxury: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anju Modi and more designers join RISA's mission to empower artisans

India's remarkable legacy of craftsmanship and handlooms needs no introduction. Even the West, for long, has drawn inspiration from our crafts and borrowed them to create fashion lines that have gone on to gain global recognition. While traditional Indian crafts are gaining recognition, there's still a need to preserve and promote India's rich tribal heritage through sustainable interventions that not only support tribal arts but also benefit communities.

A look inside RISA store recently launched in New Delhi. (RISA)

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Also Read | From heritage to high design: Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED launch RISA Store to promote tribal textiles

To achieve the same, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, through the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), launched RISA - Timeless Tribal, a dedicated premium brand for tribal textiles, embroideries, and handicrafts.

The initiative aims to promote inclusive growth by empowering tribal communities economically while preserving India's rich cultural heritage. The first RISA store was unveiled at Gallery No 2, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on June 10.

Designer Anju Modi's collection at the RISA store in New Delhi. (RISA)

Blending luxury and tribal arts

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, the RISA store has roped in five designers to create a luxury tribal art collection featuring weaves crafted by tribal groups from across the country. The roster includes: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Changpa pashmina and Dongria embroidery for RISA X Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla)

Changpa pashmina and Dongria embroidery for RISA X Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla) Anju Modi: Dongria embroidery, Kotpad cotton for RISA X Anju Modi

Dongria embroidery, Kotpad cotton for RISA X Anju Modi Manish Tripathi: Changpa Pashmina, Eri silk for RISA X Antardesi

Changpa Pashmina, Eri silk for RISA X Antardesi Gaurav Jai Gupta: Santhal cotton, Toda embroidery for RISA X Akaaro

Santhal cotton, Toda embroidery for RISA X Akaaro Sameera Dalvi: Muga silk, Changpa Pashmina for RISA X Moresha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the RISA store has roped in five designers to create a luxury tribal art collection featuring weaves crafted by tribal groups from across the country. The roster includes: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Changpa pashmina and Dongria embroidery for RISA X Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla)

Changpa pashmina and Dongria embroidery for RISA X Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla) Anju Modi: Dongria embroidery, Kotpad cotton for RISA X Anju Modi

Dongria embroidery, Kotpad cotton for RISA X Anju Modi Manish Tripathi: Changpa Pashmina, Eri silk for RISA X Antardesi

Changpa Pashmina, Eri silk for RISA X Antardesi Gaurav Jai Gupta: Santhal cotton, Toda embroidery for RISA X Akaaro

Santhal cotton, Toda embroidery for RISA X Akaaro Sameera Dalvi: Muga silk, Changpa Pashmina for RISA X Moresha {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} From Assam's prized Muga and Eri silks to the intricate Toda and Dongria embroideries and unique products like Pashmina silk shoes, the project aims to transform traditional crafts into globally competitive products while ensuring artisans receive a greater share of the value they create. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From Assam's prized Muga and Eri silks to the intricate Toda and Dongria embroideries and unique products like Pashmina silk shoes, the project aims to transform traditional crafts into globally competitive products while ensuring artisans receive a greater share of the value they create. {{/usCountry}}

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As RISA seeks to bring India's indigenous textile heritage to the forefront of the luxury fashion market, HT Lifestyle reached out to officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, to understand the vision behind RISA, its impact on tribal communities, future expansion plans, and the role of designers in shaping the brand.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's collection incorporates Dongria embroidery. (RISA)

7 weaves have been identified for the first phase. Can you talk more about them?

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The first phase focuses on seven highly specific, culturally rich tribal textile and embroidery traditions:

Eri silk (Assam): Woven by the Bodo tribe, known as the ‘fabric of peace’ because it is processed without killing the silkworm. It offers a soft, wool-like texture.

Woven by the Bodo tribe, known as the ‘fabric of peace’ because it is processed without killing the silkworm. It offers a soft, wool-like texture. Muga silk (Assam): Produced by the Miri (Mising) community, globally renowned for its natural golden sheen, durability, and luxury status.

Produced by the Miri (Mising) community, globally renowned for its natural golden sheen, durability, and luxury status. Santal cotton (Jharkhand): Distinctive, durable handwoven cotton structured with traditional geometric motifs unique to the Santal tribe.

Distinctive, durable handwoven cotton structured with traditional geometric motifs unique to the Santal tribe. Changpa pashmina (Ladakh): Incredibly fine, warm wool hand-spun and woven by the nomadic Changpa herd community living at high altitudes.

Incredibly fine, warm wool hand-spun and woven by the nomadic Changpa herd community living at high altitudes. Kotpad cotton (Odisha): Woven by the Mirgan community, this organic cotton uses rare, completely natural vegetable dyes derived from the Aal (madder) tree root.

Woven by the Mirgan community, this organic cotton uses rare, completely natural vegetable dyes derived from the Aal (madder) tree root. Dongria embroidery (Odisha): Intricate geometric and mountain-inspired embroidery hand-stitched by the women of the Dongria Kondh tribe.

Intricate geometric and mountain-inspired embroidery hand-stitched by the women of the Dongria Kondh tribe. Toda embroidery (Tamil Nadu): A striking, geometric red-and-black thread embroidery executed on a white cotton base by the Toda artisans of the Nilgiris.

How many artisan groups or clusters are currently connected to the project?

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​In its debut phase, the project encompasses 10 key clusters across the country, which seamlessly cover the 5 distinct tribal weaves, 2 signature embroideries, and 3 specialised crafts mentioned above. Thousands of tribal artisans and families are connected and benefited through this initiative.

Handicrats made in the Turtuk region of India. (RISA)

How does RISA ensure that a larger share of profits reaches tribal artisans and that the premium pricing translates into better incomes?

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RISA functions as an ethical, co-creation value framework that fundamentally bypasses standard middlemen.

Grassroots profit-sharing: It implements a direct supply chain managed via TRIFED, ensuring fair, transparent profit-sharing.

It implements a direct supply chain managed via TRIFED, ensuring fair, transparent profit-sharing. Value-addition at source: Instead of selling raw or semi-finished materials cheaply, RISA trains artisans in high-end garment fabrication, establishes local stitching units within weaving clusters, and provides infrastructure upgrades. By elevating the product to a luxury standard, retail margins are drastically higher, directly translating into a substantial increase in artisan income.

Which new tribal crafts or regions might be included in future phases?

While Phase 1 focuses on areas such as the Northeast (Assam, Manipur), Odisha, Jharkhand, Ladakh, and Tamil Nadu, future expansions are targeted at underrepresented tribal strongholds.

This includes the central tribal belt (Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan), deeper pockets of the Northeastern states (such as specialised bamboo craft variants and the vibrant weaves of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh), and the tribal art traditions of Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

How do you plan to incorporate GI tags and international collaboration?

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The brand identity itself is deeply anchored in intellectual property. The name 'RISA' is inspired by Tripura's traditional handwoven attire, which proudly holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

GI tag protection: RISA systematically leverages GI-tagged statuses (such as those for Kotpad Cotton or Tripura Risa) to market authentic provenance, thereby shielding indigenous communities from cheap, machine-made counterproducts.

RISA systematically leverages GI-tagged statuses (such as those for Kotpad Cotton or Tripura Risa) to market authentic provenance, thereby shielding indigenous communities from cheap, machine-made counterproducts. Global footprint: By teaming up with elite national designers to refine these products into global runway-ready apparel, the Ministry plans to market RISA at international fashion weeks, luxury global expos, and boutique international retail partnerships to put Indian tribal luxury on the world map.

A collection displayed at the RISA store in New Delhi. (RISA)

Are there plans to open additional RISA stores in other cities?

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Yes. The first exclusive flagship RISA Store was launched at Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Connaught Place, New Delhi. Moving forward, the expansion strategy involves establishing exclusive boutique stores in major tier-1 cosmopolitan cities and high-footfall tourist hubs (such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad), alongside premium digital e-commerce channels.

What are clusters, and what is the aim behind them?

A cluster is a localised geographic concentration of artisans, weavers, and craftspeople producing similar or complementary goods.

The core aims behind organising artisans into structured clusters under RISA are:

Infrastructure support: Providing shared facilities, modernised looms, stitching units, and safe raw material storage.

Providing shared facilities, modernised looms, stitching units, and safe raw material storage. Capacity building: Delivering direct training to refine techniques for high-end markets.

Delivering direct training to refine techniques for high-end markets. Scalability and standardisation: Aggregating scattered individual efforts into a unified ecosystem to ensure uniform premium quality, better bulk-order fulfilment capabilities, and collective bargaining power.

Are there any plans to rope in more designers?

Absolutely. RISA was built entirely around Strategic Partnerships with the Indian design community. The first phase rolled out successfully, collaborating with eminent masters such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Manish Tripathi, Anju Modi, Gaurav Jai Gupta, and Sameera Dalvi through the National Design Centre. The Ministry intends to continuously expand this roster in future phases, inviting both legacy fashion icons and contemporary sustainable designers to run design intervention workshops at the grassroots level.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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