Tried and tested: I explored two watches with completely different personalities and here’s what stood out to me about each

Watches aren’t just for telling time; they’re one of those accessories that can elevate an entire outfit. As a watch connoisseur, I love exploring different styles, designs, and brands. Sometimes, I’m in the mood for something classy and minimal, while other times, I prefer a watch that’s bold and makes a statement.

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Recently, I received two watches that couldn’t be more different in terms of their overall vibe: the Daniel Wellington Petite Emerald Green and the ASTON MARTIN Men’s Analogue Watch. So, let’s take a closer look at both watches, explore what makes each one special, and see which one might be the right fit for your style. (Also read: Tried and tested: My wardrobe is dominated by dark, neutral colours but these 2 designer outfits pushed me to experiment with colour and prints )

Daniel Wellington petite emerald green watch: Simple, elegant, and a little different

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{{^usCountry}} The first thing that caught my attention about the Daniel Wellington Petite was its emerald-green dial. I’ve seen plenty of watches with black, white, and blue dials, but this shade of green has a charm of its own. It feels elegant without being boring, and I love how the gold-tone bracelet complements the rich colour of the dial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first thing that caught my attention about the Daniel Wellington Petite was its emerald-green dial. I’ve seen plenty of watches with black, white, and blue dials, but this shade of green has a charm of its own. It feels elegant without being boring, and I love how the gold-tone bracelet complements the rich colour of the dial. {{/usCountry}}

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The Daniel Wellington Petite Emerald Green offers a minimalist, polished look.

What I like most is how easily I can imagine styling it with different outfits. Whether it’s a crisp shirt for dinner or a simple casual look for a day out, I feel this watch would add a polished touch. The 36mm round dial also gives it a classic, understated appearance that doesn’t try too hard to grab attention.

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Of course, it isn’t perfect. I feel the minimalist dial might look a little too simple for someone who prefers feature-rich watches, and the gold-and-green combination may not suit every outfit.

Overall, this is the kind of watch I’d choose when I want my style to speak quietly but confidently.

Price: ₹11,759 INR (sale price on the official website).

Aston Martin men’s analogue watch: Sporty, bold, and full of character

Now, the Aston Martin watch is a completely different story. Where the Daniel Wellington feels calm and sophisticated, this one has a more energetic, sporty personality. It caught my attention because of its distinctive design and the way it brings a stronger character to an everyday accessory.

I personally find sporty watches appealing because they can make even a simple outfit feel more interesting. This Aston Martin model has that kind of presence. Its dial and strap give it a contemporary look that feels well suited to casual wear, weekend outings, and those days when I want something more relaxed than a classic dress watch.

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The Aston Martin watch brings a bold and sporty vibe.

What I appreciate about its design is that it doesn’t seem to be trying to imitate a traditional, formal timepiece. Instead, it has its own identity. I can picture myself pairing it with jeans, sneakers, and a simple T-shirt, letting the watch add a little extra character without needing much else.

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However, the sportier design might not work as well with formal outfits, so I wouldn’t necessarily choose it for every occasion. Also, I do feel that the price is quite high, which makes me think twice about its overall value for money. Depending on personal preference, the overall design and strap feel may also be less appealing to someone who prefers a more premium, classic-looking timepiece.

Still, I think it has its own identity, especially for someone who prefers a more casual and energetic style.

Price: ₹21,995 INR, as listed on the Just In Time official website.

Disclaimer: The product featured in this article was sent to Hindustan Times by the brand for review purposes.