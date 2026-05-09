Loved Alia Bhatt’s cute heart-print denim shirt? Here’s how you can recreate her chic casual look under ₹11,000

Alia Bhatt is a true fashionista who knows how to steal the spotlight no matter the occasion. Whether it’s effortless casuals or elegant ethnic wear, she has a knack for turning every outfit into a major style moment. Recently, for an ad shoot, the actor slipped into a super chic denim top that instantly caught everyone’s attention. Alia Bhatt showcased a chic denim look, accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a delicate ring. (Instagram)

It’s the kind of versatile wardrobe staple every fashion lover would want to own. Let’s take a closer look at her trendy pick, its price, and how you can add the look to your own closet. (Also read: Alia Bhatt glows in ₹4.5 lakh butter yellow look that screams summer sparkle. See all the glam pics )

How much Alia Bhatt's denim shirt cost Alia wore a chic embroidered long-sleeved shirt crafted from soft chambray fabric in a soothing light blue shade. The shirt featured a classic collar, a straight-fit silhouette, and a stylish chest pocket that added to its relaxed yet polished vibe. What truly stood out, however, were the adorable navy blue heart motifs scattered all over the shirt, giving the denim look a playful and charming touch.

If you loved Alia’s cute denim shirt and are wondering about its price, we’ve got you covered. The stylish piece comes from Sézane and carries a price tag of $120, which roughly translates to ₹11,331.