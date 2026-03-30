Alia Bhatt nails grunge-meets-glam in new cover shoot, flaunts 4 statement looks from bold jackets to playful corsets

Next, Alia embraces voluminous athleisure in a satin-finish coral bomber jacket. The oversized sleeves give the outfit a sporty yet dramatic flair, while accessories like a striped baseball cap and a chunky silver waist chain transform basic light-wash jeans into a high-fashion street statement. This look is a masterclass in how a few key accessories can elevate an entire outfit.

Her first look sets the tone with a textured gold metallic jacket that’s almost sculptural in its design. Featuring exaggerated shoulders and a cinched waist, the piece radiates power and confidence, while pairing it with relaxed-fit denim balances the luxe with the lived-in. Pointed-toe Gucci monogram boots ground the outfit, adding a touch of classic logomania to this avant-garde ensemble.

Alia Bhatt showcased her fashion finesse as the muse for Femina Magazine’s March 2026 cover shoot. Moving beyond cute dresses and flowy gowns, the 33-year-old actor embraced edgy, ’90s-inspired looks with a grunge-meets-glam vibe. Playing with proportions, textures, and a bold “cool-girl” attitude, she turned every outfit into a style statement. Let’s break down her looks and take some fashion cues from her playbook. (Also read: Alia Bhatt arrives hand-in-hand with sister Shaheen in Victorian-inspired white jacket and denim for Amazon Prime event )

From sleek minimalism to leopard corset In her third ensemble, Alia proves that sleek minimalism can still have an edge. An all-black long-sleeved bodysuit paired with baggy jeans perfectly captures 90s minimalism, while a chunky gold link belt and matching necklace provide the necessary pop. The contrast of the fitted top with wide-leg denim creates a flattering silhouette that works perfectly from day to night.

(Also read: Alia Bhatt looks like a dream in a ₹32k pretty pink suit at Mumbai airport. Watch video )

Perhaps the most daring look is a leopard-print sheer corset that leans into Alia’s sultry side while maintaining playfulness. Wearing the corset off-the-shoulder adds a romantic, slightly undone feel, while pairing it with everyday denim and a statement belt keeps the look accessible and youthful.

Across all her ensembles, Alia expertly blends high-fashion elements with street-ready staples, showing that edgy, bold styling can still feel effortless and wearable.