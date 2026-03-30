Alia Bhatt nails grunge-meets-glam in new cover shoot, flaunts 4 statement looks from bold jackets to playful corsets
Alia Bhatt showcases her fashion prowess in a Femina Magazine cover shoot, blending edgy '90s minimalism with modern street style. See all stunning pics.
Alia Bhatt showcased her fashion finesse as the muse for Femina Magazine’s March 2026 cover shoot. Moving beyond cute dresses and flowy gowns, the 33-year-old actor embraced edgy, ’90s-inspired looks with a grunge-meets-glam vibe. Playing with proportions, textures, and a bold “cool-girl” attitude, she turned every outfit into a style statement. Let’s break down her looks and take some fashion cues from her playbook. (Also read: Alia Bhatt arrives hand-in-hand with sister Shaheen in Victorian-inspired white jacket and denim for Amazon Prime event )
Alia Bhatt dazzles in edgy ’90s-inspired looks
Her first look sets the tone with a textured gold metallic jacket that’s almost sculptural in its design. Featuring exaggerated shoulders and a cinched waist, the piece radiates power and confidence, while pairing it with relaxed-fit denim balances the luxe with the lived-in. Pointed-toe Gucci monogram boots ground the outfit, adding a touch of classic logomania to this avant-garde ensemble.
Next, Alia embraces voluminous athleisure in a satin-finish coral bomber jacket. The oversized sleeves give the outfit a sporty yet dramatic flair, while accessories like a striped baseball cap and a chunky silver waist chain transform basic light-wash jeans into a high-fashion street statement. This look is a masterclass in how a few key accessories can elevate an entire outfit.
From sleek minimalism to leopard corset
In her third ensemble, Alia proves that sleek minimalism can still have an edge. An all-black long-sleeved bodysuit paired with baggy jeans perfectly captures 90s minimalism, while a chunky gold link belt and matching necklace provide the necessary pop. The contrast of the fitted top with wide-leg denim creates a flattering silhouette that works perfectly from day to night.
(Also read: Alia Bhatt looks like a dream in a ₹32k pretty pink suit at Mumbai airport. Watch video )
Perhaps the most daring look is a leopard-print sheer corset that leans into Alia’s sultry side while maintaining playfulness. Wearing the corset off-the-shoulder adds a romantic, slightly undone feel, while pairing it with everyday denim and a statement belt keeps the look accessible and youthful.
Across all her ensembles, Alia expertly blends high-fashion elements with street-ready staples, showing that edgy, bold styling can still feel effortless and wearable.
On the work front
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt last starred in and produced the 2024 film Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. She is set to appear in the upcoming YRF spy thriller Alpha with Sharvari and Bobby Deol, and also has Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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