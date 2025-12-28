Search
Alia Bhatt embraces her ‘bow phase’ as she turns heads in a series of pretty mini dresses this festive season. See pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 01:16 pm IST

From dainty bows to statement mini dresses, Alia Bhatt’s festive fashion diary is serving major style inspiration with its mix of elegance and playful details.

Alia Bhatt’s fashion diary has taken a decidedly pretty turn, with bows becoming her go-to style signature. The actor recently turned heads in a series of mini dresses paired with cute bow accessories, serving plenty of fashion inspiration for anyone looking to embrace playful, feminine dressing. (Also read: Disha Patani celebrates Christmas with Tiger Shroff's family wearing the most dreamy 3.5K plunging blue dress. See pics )

Alia Bhatt embraces playful fashion with bows and stunning festive looks. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
Alia Bhatt embraces bows in stylish mini outfits

On December 28, Alia gave her followers a weekend treat as she uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram, captioned in Hindi, “bows ka phase chal raha hai,” which translates to “I’m currently in my bow phase.” In the photos, the actor is seen soaking in the festive spirit as she celebrated Christmas with her family, rocking a series of stunning mini dresses. Let’s decode her looks and take some fashion notes.

In the first look, Alia wore a black mini dress from the brand Summer Away. The outfit featured a V-neckline, sleeveless detailing, a relaxed fit, and a mini length. What truly elevated the look was the green sequin embellishment along the neckline and hemline, adding just the right touch of festive glamour.

She accessorised the dress with a statement green bow adorned with a silver mini bow and diamond stud earrings. Dewy, glossy makeup completed her effortlessly chic look.

Red Mule saree to off-shoulder black dress

For her Christmas ensemble, Alia chose a striking red Mule saree by Shweta Kapur. Crafted from fluid stretch jersey, the pre-stitched saree fell effortlessly on the body, hugging it from all sides to create a sculptural silhouette. One of the standout elements of the look was the keyhole detail on the side, complemented by ruched accents.

The gathered detailing seamlessly transitioned into pleats along the waist, lending the ensemble a sense of movement and fluidity. She accessorised the look with heart-shaped statement earrings and a black bow, adding a playful twist to the festive attire.

In another glam moment, Alia rocked a black off-shoulder mini dress featuring gold button embellishments, a peplum detail, and a mini skirt. She paired the outfit with black stockings and a velvet maroon bow, pulling off the look with absolute finesse.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt embraces her ‘bow phase’ as she turns heads in a series of pretty mini dresses this festive season. See pics
