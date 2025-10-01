Alia Bhatt shines in glittering olive saree at Mumbai’s Durga pandal, strikes stunning poses with Rani Mukerji. Watch
Alia Bhatt looked radiant at Mumbai’s Durga Pandal, donning a luxe olive organza saree that beautifully mixed traditional elegance with festive glamour.
Alia Bhatt recently made heads turn at a Durga Pandal in Mumbai, looking absolutely glamorous. The 32-year-old actor arrived with director Ayaan Mukerji, donning a stunning saree that perfectly blended tradition with contemporary elegance. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble and pick some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in sparkling midi dress worth ₹1.67 lakh, diamond jewels at Bvlgari exhibition in Mumbai. Watch )
Alia Bhatt stuns in olive green saree
Alia embraced her traditional side for the religious festivities, donning a stunning olive saree crafted from luxurious organza fabric. Her six-yard ensemble featured an all-over golden traditional print, complemented by sparkling silver borders, heavy sequin work, and intricate zari embroidery that added a glam touch. She draped the saree in a classic seedha pallu style, perfectly highlighting the elegance of the fabric.
To complete the look, she paired it with a contrasting white blouse, designed with a flattering sweetheart neckline, full sleeves, and delicate sequin-bordered detailing, creating a perfect balance of tradition and contemporary charm.
How she styled her look
She accessorised her look with silver kundan-studded kanchain earrings and a stack of red and golden bangles adorning her wrists. Her makeup was flawless, featuring kohled eyes with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a generous touch of highlighter, and a soft nude lipstick. Alia's luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle partition, perfectly completing her stunning ethnic ensemble.
On the work front
Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which hit theatres in 2024. She will next star in Alpha, alongside Sharvari, the latest instalment in the YRF Spyverse, which is set to release this Christmas. Fans can also look forward to seeing her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
