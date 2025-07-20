Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Alia Bhatt serves glam in off-shoulder co-ord set paired with 3.20 lakh Gucci bag during dinner outing. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 02:50 pm IST

Alia Bhatt turned heads in Mumbai last night, rocking an all-black co-ord set styled with a Gucci bag and statement golden earrings. Check the pics and video.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai last night, and as usual, the 32-year-old actor looked stunning. Keeping her makeup glam and her outfit trendy, she made sure the fashion enthusiasts had plenty of notes to take. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Alia once again proved why her style game is unbeatable. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit. (Also read: Alia Bhatt dials up airport glam in stylish beige blazer and tank top as she jets off for Cannes 2025 )

Alia Bhatt dazzles in all-black ensemble and statement accessories at Mumbai restaurant. (Instagram)
Alia Bhatt dazzles in all-black ensemble and statement accessories at Mumbai restaurant. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt stuns in all black co-ord set

Alia wore a black off-shoulder top crafted from comfortable linen fabric, designed to keep the look chic yet relaxed. The top featured stylish side slits and a breezy, relaxed fit. She paired it with matching high-waisted pants that came with an elasticated waistband, handy side pockets, and a straight-leg fit.

Her co-ord set is from the shelves of the brand Summer Away and is perfect for just about any occasion, whether it’s a casual brunch, a dinner outing, or vacation.

How she styled her look

Alia accessorised her look with oversized statement golden earrings, GG Chevron Matelassé slide sandals, and a stylish Gucci Medium Horsebit Chain Bag that comes with a hefty price tag of 3.20 lakh.

Her makeup was all dewy, featuring defined eyebrows, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a sleek, middle-parted bun, Alia looked nothing short of stunning.

On the work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next project, Alpha, part of the YRF spy universe, where she’ll share screen space with Sharvari. The film is slated for a Christmas 2025 release. In addition to this, Alia will also star in Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

