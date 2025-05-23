Alia Bhatt dials up airport glam in stylish beige blazer and tank top as she jets off for Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her much-anticipated Cannes debut. Early Friday morning, she was spotted at Mumbai airport heading to France for the prestigious event. When it comes to airport fashion, Alia truly knows how to slay, sporting a stylish oversized beige blazer and tank top, she showed how to nail cool travel look. While we await her red carpet look, let's decode her airport style and take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Nita Ambani redefines ‘draped to perfection’ in elegant sindoori red saree and heirloom-worthy gold jewellery. See pics ) Alia Bhatt stuns at Mumbai airport ahead of Cannes debut in chic travel outfit. (Instagram)

Decoding Alia Bhatt's stylish airport look

Acing the "less is more" mantra, Alia kept her look minimal yet effortlessly stylish. She wore an oversized beige blazer featuring strong power shoulders, a double collar, and full sleeves that added a touch of sophistication. Underneath, she paired it with a crisp white Gucci tank top that balanced the structured blazer perfectly. Completing the ensemble, she opted for high-waisted blue denim jeans, showcasing her mastery of layering.

She accessorised her look with chic oval-shaped golden-rimmed sunglasses, golden hoop earrings, a teal green tote bag, and white sneakers, perfectly elevating her style. Her makeup was flawless, featuring defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and soft pink lipstick. With her luscious shoulder-length hair left loose in a side parting, she looked absolutely stylish.

About Alia's Cannes debut

Just hours before jetting off, Alia gave fans a sneak peek into her travel essentials on Instagram. Her suitcase featured the popular book Atomic Habits and a makeup pouch filled with L'Oréal Paris goodies, proudly showcasing the brand's iconic tagline, "I'm worth it." She kept the caption simple with a breezy "Off we go."

Alia is heading to the French Riviera for her much-anticipated Cannes debut, representing L'Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of the festival. She joins a host of Indian celebs who've already made waves on the red carpet this year including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela, and Anupam Kher.