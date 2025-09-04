Alia Bhatt says ‘fashion is more than just clothes’; opens up about Met Gala, Cannes and iconic red carpet looks

Alia Bhatt is an absolute fashionista who has made her mark on the global stage, whether it’s Cannes, Gucci, or the Met Gala, she has proved time and again that the actor remains at the top of the fashion charts. In her September 4 interview with Grazia, she opened up about what draws her to certain events, the people she collaborates with, and how she approaches fashion as more than just a look. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares easy exercises to stay active ) In her latest interview, Alia Bhatt discusses her trust in her creative team and the meaningful connections she forms at global events.

What makes Alia’s red carpet moments so special

Reflecting on her experiences at prestigious events like Gucci shows, the Cannes red carpet, and The Met, Alia explains that these occasions are about far more than fashion. “I truly enjoy every moment of these events,” she says.

Alia adds, “There’s a beautiful kind of chaos, but it’s filled with incredible energy. What makes it even more special is meeting talented women from across the globe, learning about the work they’re doing, and sharing a little bit of yourself in return. It creates a sense of connection that makes the world feel smaller, and that feeling is really wonderful.” For her, these gatherings are not just glamorous outings, they are spaces to connect, exchange ideas, and celebrate creativity in all its forms.

How she recreated Rekha's iconic look

Alia's approach to fashion is thoughtful, guided by collaborations with people who value storytelling and attention to detail. Whether working with Rhea Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, or Sabya Mukherjee, she gravitates toward projects that go beyond the surface. “We take pleasure in the little details, whether people get it or not is okay,” she adds.

Her most recent homage to the legendary Rekha highlights this philosophy perfectly. Trusting her team completely, she recreated the iconic look on the day of the screening, embracing both spontaneity and creativity. “I trust my team and people like Rhea blindly; we align on thought which is why we work together,” she says.