Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Kajol in pink, Twinkle Khanna in blue, Rani Mukerji in red rock festive glow in gorgeous sarees for Maha Ashtami. Watch

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 04:20 pm IST

At the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol dazzled in elegant sarees. Let's find out what the three stars wore.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji celebrated Maha Ashtami at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal on September 30. Twinkle Khanna also visited the pandal and posed with the two stars. They chose gorgeous silk sarees for the occasion.

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, and Rani Mukerji pose during Maha Ashtami celebrations at Durga Puja pandal. (Instagram)
Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Twinkle Khanna wow in sarees

Pictures and videos of Kajol, Rani and Twinkle were shared by paparazzi pages on Instagram. While Kajol and Twinkle chose tissue silk sarees for the celebrations, Rani complemented them in a silk saree in a vibrant red shade, the colour of Maa Durga. Let's decode their traditional looks:

Rani Mukerji embraces Maa Durga's colour

Rani's red silk saree features intricate gold accents, including a detailed gold brocade embroidery on the pallu, gold scalloped lace borders, and gold sequin embroidery done in vertical lines. She wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

A matching red blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline, quarter-length sleeves, gold embroidery on sleeves, and a cropped hem rounded off the ensemble. For accessories, she wore gold jhumkis, a choiker necklace, bangles, and rings. A sleek top knot, a red bindi, winged eyeliner, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a dewy base rounded off the glam.

Kajol and Twinkle's silk sarees

Meanwhile, Kajol wore a mauve pink tissue silk saree with gold embroidery and patchwork. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless silk blouse, oxidised silver earrings, red bangles, gold kadhas, a bindu, winged eyeliner, beaming highlighter, rouge on the cheeks, and a side-parted top knot.

Lastly, Twinkle chose a vibrant light green saree decorated with gold brocade and lace work, and dark green borders. She completed the traditional attire with a dark green-coloured blouse featuring gold vertical lines, a raised collar, and a V neckline.

For accessories, Twinkle chose gold jhumkis adorned with precious stones. She tied her tresses in a pulled-back, sleep top knot. As for the glam, she chose a red bindi, feathered brows, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and kohl-lined eyes.

